Pantone has named Viva Magenta as its 2023 colour of the year – here’s how to incorporate it into your beauty routine
Bold eye looks, dyed hair tips, blush draping and more – here’s how to incorporate Pantone’s colour of the year for 2023 into your beauty routine.
From the pale millennial pink shade to the Barbie-esque hues that we’ve seen on the catwalks and adorning our favourite celebrities this year, pink has been having a serious moment for quite some time now. And it looks like the colour is set to remain just as popular in 2023, with Pantone announcing that its colour of the year for 2023 is Viva Magenta.
We’ve already seen the likes of Zendaya, Kate Middleton and Cardi B rock the Viva Magenta shade, and adding a pop of the reddish-pink – or pinkish-red, depending on how you look at it – to your beauty routine has never been easier.
According to Pantone: “In the beauty industry, Pantone sees the colour of the year worn in the hair, especially on tips, a bold look that can transform hair into an accessory. Viva Magenta also shines on lips, cheeks, and nails. This versatile shade is universally flattering across ages, genders and skin tones.” This red-toned pink is “brave and fearless, a pulsating colour whose exuberance promotes optimism and joy”.
We can always use a little more joy in our lives and this is the type of hue to stand out. “An electrifying, boundaryless shade that is manifestly ‘out there’”, according to Pantone.
But you may be asking yourself, how do I go about incorporating the on-trend colour into my beauty routine? Well, keep scrolling for some Viva Magenta make-up inspiration that will have you being a little more daring with your beauty looks in 2023.
Lips
There’s no better way to make a bold statement with your lips or eyes than by experimenting with different liners, shades and finishes.
Gucci Rouge à Lèvres matte lipstick in 404 Cassie Magenta
For a truly luxe take on the trend, Gucci Beauty’s aptly named Cassie Magenta feels incredibly comfortable on the lips. With a velvety matte finish, this is the type of lipstick that lasts all day while remaining intensely pigmented and giving you that elevated look.
Shop Gucci Rouge à Lèvres matte lipstick in 404 Cassie Magenta at Fenwick, £36
Fenty Beauty The Fill semi-matte refillable lipstick in 11 Loudspeak’r
Known for its expansive shade range, Fenty Beauty’s latest lipstick offering in the shade Loudspeak’r is the most beautiful berry-red shade on every single skin tone. We also love the fact that this is a much more sustainable way to shop for lipsticks as you buy the refills and switch them out as and when needed, in one lipstick case. And why not match the Viva Magenta theme with this berry-hued case?
Shop Fenty Beauty Fenty Icon The Fill Semi-Matte Refillable Lipstick in 11 Loudspeak’r at Sephora UK, £18
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip & Cheek Glow in Colour Of Passion
For a great multi-tasking product, we love this lip and cheek colour from Charlotte Tilbury. It instantly gives the skin or lips a fresh, radiant blush, mimicking the effect of a brisk walk or a cosy afternoon by a fire.
Shop Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip & Cheek Glow in Colour Of Passion, £30
Eyes
If you’ve ever been put off by thinking that using a pink or red around the eye area could make your eyes look a bit irritated, we’re here to prove you wrong with our next few picks.
3INA The Color Mascara in 371
Follow makeup artist Jo Baker’s lead by adding a tint of pink to your lashes with this pink mascara from 3INA. Known for its rainbow assortment of colours, this updated silicone wand will allow you to enrobe your lashes in colour. And whether you use it to contrast a simpler eye look or add even more punch to a statement eye, we can’t wait to have fun with all things pinkish-red and reddish-pink throughout 2023.
Nars Single Eyeshadow in Fatale
The versatile red shade of Viva Magenta looks equally great swept across the brow for a dynamic appearance or contrasted with a more neutral lip, if you want the focus to be 100% on the eyes. For us, Fatale by Nars sums up the vivacious Viva Magenta perfectly.
Beauty Bay Berries Nine-Colour Palette
If you’re not sure which berry or reddish-pink tone will work best for you and your skin tone or eye colour, this palette from Beauty Bay is the one to go for. Because Viva Magenta is a shade that works well across different textures, from shimmers and sheens to velvet mattes, this particular palette of nine shades really allows you to play around with the trend on your eyes. And at under £10, it’s an absolute bargain.
Blush
Because of its balance between warm and cool, the Viva Magenta shade will work for a whole host of different skin tones and colours. And there are some great blush options, particularly when it comes to cream formulations.
Amanda Bell, head make-up artist at Pixi, has shared her foolproof draping technique, which works beautifully with a cream blush, such as the three that follow.
Start by sweeping the blush “across the heel of the hand and gently place the blush in situ on the flat part of the cheekbone, placing it higher and gently rocking the hand back and forth – I tap the blush into the skin for the final, seamless blending. For deeper skin tones or maximum vibrancy repeat the draping technique,” Bell reveals.
Refy Cream Blush in Cherry
The perfect shade to enliven the skin and add life and vitality to it, Refy’s Cherry was designed with darker and deeper skin tones in mind. So if you’ve ever struggled to find a blush that makes your skin pop, this is the one for you.
Pixi On-The-Glow Blush in Ruby
Another great option, for all skin tones, you’ve probably already seen this viral TikTok sensation as you scroll through social media. And for good reason.
Follow Amanda’s draping technique (above) or if you’re in a real rush, just swipe it straight onto the apples of the cheeks and across the nose and blend. Ideal for make-up beginners, this stick is practically foolproof to apply. An added bonus – you can also use it on the lips.
For a look that will take you from day to night, Amanda recommends placing the blush higher than you normally would, both to add a statement and sculpt the face at the same time. Think 70s icons like Bianca Jagger, Grace Jones and Jerry Hall.
Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush in Nearly Berry
Rekindle your love for blush and give your skin that flushed ‘cold girl’ look to it with this option from Rare Beauty. This is one of our favourites to use if your base products can often cling to imperfections or dry patches on the skin, as it has a buttery water-resistant formula which means that it doesn’t cake, crease or clog pores. If you haven’t tried one of these little pots of wonder out yet, what are you waiting for?
Shop Rare Beauty Stay Vulnerable Melting Blush in Nearly Berry at Space NK, £18
Hair
Whether you decide to fully embrace Viva Magenta tresses a la Lizzo, or would rather play with pink strands or tips, standout hair is predicted to make a comeback in 2023, according to Laura Elliot, head of education at Neäl & Wølf.
“Pantone’s Viva Magenta is a stunning colour and reds are something I personally love to work with. Just dying the tips is a great alternative and a lot easier to maintain,” Elliot reveals.
For blondes and lighter hair colours, you’ll get the full magenta experience. However, darker and mid-toned colours can still nail the colour of 2023 without having to lighten their hair beforehand.
Whatever magenta transformation you decide on, it’s always worthwhile remembering to avoid using heated tools on the hair, where possible, as this will fade the colour and suck away moisture leading to damaged hair. “Heat protection sprays are the best way to prevent moisture loss and smooth down frizz, making the viva magenta-coloured hair shine brighter,” Elliot confirms.
Schwarzkopf Live Raspberry Rebel 091 semi-permanent hair dye
A great budget-friendly option that you can even add to your trolley with your food shop, this semi-permanent hair colour allows you to experiment with the bold shade without having to spend too much to do so. We love the Lizzo vibes that this particular Raspberry Rebel colour provides and it can last you up to 15 washes. Perfect for switching up your look throughout the new year.
Shop Schwarzkopf LIVE Raspberry Rebel 091 Semi-Permanent Hair Dye at Boots, £6.50
Lime Crime Unicorn Hair in Juicy
If you want to go super vibrant with your Viva Magenta hairstyle, there’s only one option: Lime Crime’s Unicorn Hair in Juicy. With real staying power and vibrancy, this is the best pick for those of us who like to stand out from a crowd and embody the new colour of the year’s fearless exuberance.
Aura Monaco Magenta Masque
If you have particularly frazzled strands, opting for this semi-permanent hydrating hair masque from Aura could be your best option for achieving the Viva Magenta hue at home without damaging your hair any further. In 10-15 minutes you will be able to transform your entire head of hair or go for an ombre look. Or, why not test it out on your tips first to see how it looks?
Images: Getty; courtesy of brands