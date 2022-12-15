From the pale millennial pink shade to the Barbie-esque hues that we’ve seen on the catwalks and adorning our favourite celebrities this year, pink has been having a serious moment for quite some time now. And it looks like the colour is set to remain just as popular in 2023, with Pantone announcing that its colour of the year for 2023 is Viva Magenta.

We’ve already seen the likes of Zendaya, Kate Middleton and Cardi B rock the Viva Magenta shade, and adding a pop of the reddish-pink – or pinkish-red, depending on how you look at it – to your beauty routine has never been easier.