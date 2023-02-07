When it comes to skincare, more often than not, we’re all looking for the same thing: glow. We want firm, radiant skin that looks and feels healthy. So it’s no surprise that acid exfoliators are big business. One ingredient that’s having a moment in the spotlight? Papaya.

With an impressive ability to slough away dull skin, speed up cell turnover and boost collagen production, this hardworking extract is able to quickly deliver visible results. And it seems that consumers are catching on. Interest in papaya-based skincare is massively on the up, with Google searches for papaya-based facial scrubs up 300% year on year.