Confession time: I’ve always been a bit of a dunce when it comes to beauty products. I don’t have a skincare routine per se, I don’t really have any go-to products (mainly because I’m fickle, but also because I tend to use whatever I’m gifted for birthdays and Christmases), and my main priority is keeping my face clean and covered in SPF.

When I was informed by doctors that I’m considered a ‘high risk’ candidate for certain hormonal cancers, however, I decided to pay a little bit more attention to the products I’m using on a day-to-day basis. And thus I ended up in an internet blackhole on parabens.

Now, it seems pretty much everyone has a dim view on parabens, insisting that they’re bad for our health and our skin. What’s less clear, however, is what parabens actually are. Or, y’know, what they actually do. Or even where this widely-held belief about them being the source of all skincare evil stems from.