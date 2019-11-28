13 party looks to give you major make-up inspiration

‘Tis the season when party make-up comes out in full force. From Christmas drinks to full-on festivities, the end of the year signals a time when we’re all feeling a little more sociable, and it shows in how we do our make-up.

No longer are we trying to recreate the ‘no make-up make-up look’ that’s been our go-to since summer. From November onwards we’re all about the glitter, the smoke and the major lip looks.

But if you’re wanting to change it up from your classic smoky-eye or standard red lip this year, we’ve got you covered. We’ve taken inspiration from a whole host of celebrities to bring you all the party make-up looks, inspiration and products you need to create a stand-out, memorable look this year.