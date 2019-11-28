13 party looks to give you major make-up inspiration
- Posted by
- Chloe Burcham
- Published
Looking for party make-up inspiration? We’ve got you covered. From iridescent eye looks to neon matte lips, we’ve got 13 party make-up ideas you’re going to want to recreate, right now.
‘Tis the season when party make-up comes out in full force. From Christmas drinks to full-on festivities, the end of the year signals a time when we’re all feeling a little more sociable, and it shows in how we do our make-up.
No longer are we trying to recreate the ‘no make-up make-up look’ that’s been our go-to since summer. From November onwards we’re all about the glitter, the smoke and the major lip looks.
But if you’re wanting to change it up from your classic smoky-eye or standard red lip this year, we’ve got you covered. We’ve taken inspiration from a whole host of celebrities to bring you all the party make-up looks, inspiration and products you need to create a stand-out, memorable look this year.
So sit back, scroll through and screenshot any looks you like because it’s time to get creative with your cosmetics.
Party make-up inspiration
Adriana Lima
Adriana Lima’s gorgeous neon lip and glossy eye look is simple, but stand-out.
Estée Lauder Pure Color Envy Matte Sculpting Lipstick in Neon Azalea, £27
Surratt Lid Lacquer in Hadaka, £35
Awkwafina
Pack glitter onto your eyelids like Awkwafina’s chic look.
Revolution Glitter Paste All or Nothing, £4
Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong’o loves a blue eyeshadow look. This intense sapphire smoky eye is one of our all time favourites.
Natasha Denona Eyeshadow Palette in 03, £41
Stila Magnificent Metals Glitter & Glow Liquid Eye Shadow in Vivid Sapphire, £24
Zoe Kravitz
Zoe Kravitz’s classic smoky eye and nude lip combination is always a sure-fire winner.
Kevyn Aucoin Emphasize Eye Design Palette in Magnify, £37
Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips 2.0 in JK Magic, £28
Ashley Graham
Ashley Graham’s khaki-green smoky eye is a simple way to update a classic look.
Tom Ford Eye Colour Quad in Photosynthesex, £68
Givenchy Le Rouge Perfecto Lip Balm in Perfect Pink, £28
Lily Collins
Lily Collins’ rust coloured lipstick and warm blue eyeshadow looks dreamy.
Gucci Rouge à Lèvres Satin Lipstick with Intense Colour in Janet Rust, £34
Clé de Peau Beauté Eye Colour Quad Refill in 312, £46
Duckie Thot
Add a pop of colour on your eye lid to make your eyes shine bright, like Duckie Thot’s.
Decorté Eye Glow Gem in Gd081, £25
Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Eye Pencil in Jet, £20
Bella Hadid
Take your winged liner to the extreme like Bella Hadid’s major feline flick.
Jillian Dempsey Khol Eyeliner in Black Sapphire, £18.50
NARS Single Eyeshadow in Night Breed, £17
Shop NARS Single Eyeshadow in Night Breed, £17
Christina Nadin
Turn up the heat with an orange eyeshadow look like Christina Nadin’s.
Sample Beauty Loose Eyeshadow Pigment in Bambi, £8
Charlotte Tilbury Collagen Lip Bath in Peachy Plump, £25
Gigi Hadid
Gigi Hadid’s iridescent eyeshadow is out of this world.
Pat McGrath Labs Mothership V Eyeshadow Palette in Bronze Seduction, £115
Jasmine Sanders
A twist on your usual red lip, Jasmine Sanders’ deep plum shade looks gorgeous paired with her silver smoky eye.
Lime Crime Venus Immortalis Palette, £35
Lime Crime Venus Immortalis Palette, £35
Huda Beauty Power Bullet Matte Lipstick in Ladies Night, £22
Taylor Hill
Upgrade your eyeshadow with a neon blue look, like Taylor Hill’s aquamarine smoky eye.
Jeffree Star Cosmetics Blue Blood Eyeshadow Palette, £48
Morphe Gel Liner in Vitamin Sea, £9
Zendaya
Zendaya proves that yellow eyeshadow is totally a thing.
Illamasqua Powder Eye Shadow in Hype, £17
Nikki Sultry Corner Professional Lashes, £20
Images: Getty, Instagram, Patrick Ta, Zendaya