13 party looks to give you major make-up inspiration

Chloe Burcham
Looking for party make-up inspiration? We’ve got you covered. From iridescent eye looks to neon matte lips, we’ve got 13 party make-up ideas you’re going to want to recreate, right now. 

‘Tis the season when party make-up comes out in full force. From Christmas drinks to full-on festivities, the end of the year signals a time when we’re all feeling a little more sociable, and it shows in how we do our make-up.

No longer are we trying to recreate the ‘no make-up make-up look’ that’s been our go-to since summer. From November onwards we’re all about the glitter, the smoke and the major lip looks. 

But if you’re wanting to change it up from your classic smoky-eye or standard red lip this year, we’ve got you covered. We’ve taken inspiration from a whole host of celebrities to bring you all the party make-up looks, inspiration and products you need to create a stand-out, memorable look this year.

So sit back, scroll through and screenshot any looks you like because it’s time to get creative with your cosmetics. 

Party make-up inspiration

Adriana Lima

Adriana Lima’s gorgeous neon lip and glossy eye look is simple, but stand-out. 

Bella Hadid

Take your winged liner to the extreme like Bella Hadid’s major feline flick.

Christina Nadin

Turn up the heat with an orange eyeshadow look like Christina Nadin’s.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid’s iridescent eyeshadow is out of this world.

Jasmine Sanders

A twist on your usual red lip, Jasmine Sanders’ deep plum shade looks gorgeous paired with her silver smoky eye. 

  • Lime Crime Venus Immortalis Palette, £35

    Lime Crime Venus Immortalis Palette, £35

    Buy now

Taylor Hill

Upgrade your eyeshadow with a neon blue look, like Taylor Hill’s aquamarine smoky eye. 

Zendaya

Zendaya proves that yellow eyeshadow is totally a thing.

Images: Getty, Instagram, Patrick Ta, Zendaya

