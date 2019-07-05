Beauty

Pastel rainbow nails: the nail art trend that’s super easy to DIY

Lucy Partington
pastel-rainbow-nail-art-inspiration-instagram-manicure-trend

Easter weekend got you itching to paint your own nails? Thankfully, spring’s biggest manicure trend is really easy to do at home.

Not so long ago, nail art and bold, bright nail colours were saved for anybody wanting to make a statement.

Fast forward a few years and it’s a completely different story. Extreme nail art has made a welcome return alongside more subtle, work-appropriate designs – which includes matching your nail shade to your milk of choice, whether that’s oat, almond or coconut. Naturally.

Now, according to the pictures we’re seeing popping up on Instagram, pastel rainbow nails are having an extremely well-deserved moment in the limelight.

It’s not what you’re thinking though: forget the visions of intricate, hand-painted rainbows on each and every nail that literally nobody has time for, this is so much easier. Instead, it’s just a case of taking inspiration from your teenage self and having each finger painted a different colour – pretty straightforward yet so ridiculously effective.

Not only do pastel rainbow nails look really cool, but it’s also a trend that promises to suit all nail shapes and lengths and, even better, it doesn’t even have to be a straight block colour so you can have some fun and play around. Add a twist to a classic French manicure and have rainbow tips, opt for a high-shine finish or add some negative space to ramp up the effect.

Keep scrolling to see some of our favourite variations before you try this trend out for yourself.

Classic pastel 

High shine pastel 

Mini egg pastels

Bold pastels

Pastel stripes 

Pastel tips

Negative space pastel

Main image: Getty

Lucy Partington

Lucy Partington is Stylist’s beauty editor. She’s obsessed with all things skincare, collecting eyeshadow palettes that she’ll probably never use, and is constantly on the hunt for the ultimate glowy foundation.

