This is every product in Pat McGrath’s Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker make-up collection

Lucy Partington
Published

To mark the release of Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker, make-up artist Pat McGrath has created a collection from a galaxy far, far away.

Pat McGrath never does anything by halves. 

The very first product from her eponymous brand, Gold 001, sold out in less than six minutes, and when she launched in the UK earlier this year not only was it Selfridges’ most successful cosmetic launch in history, it was also the first brand to take over all 24 window displays for three months.

Now, to further prove that theory, Pat McGrath Labs is launching an epic Star Wars collection to mark the release of the franchise’s final film on 19 December. 

“I am beyond thrilled that Lucasfilm has teamed up with us to bring this glorious collection to life,” says McGrath. 

“The palettes are inspired by the characters, costumes and landscapes, and as a Star Wars superfan I’ll make sure I’ve got two of everything: one to keep untouched and one to add to my everyday beauty kit.”

Here is your first look at the collection, which is made up of three eyeshadow palettes – Mthrshp: Dark Galaxy; Mthrshp: Galactic Gold, and Mothership IV Decadence – and four Lip Fetish Lip Balms – Clear, Nude Astral, Gold Astral and Flesh 3.

But the main draw is the packaging, which shows iconic characters such as C-3PO alongside new favourites including the red Sith Trooper. Superfan or not, it’s hard not to get excited. 

Keep scrolling to see every product in all its glory – and may the force be with you on launch day because we predict a sell-out.

Pat McGrath Labs Limited Edition Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Collection is available in two drops, the first launches on 12 December and the second on 26 December.

Every product in Pat McGrath’s Star Wars make-up collection

  • Pat McGrath x Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Mothership IV Decadence

    Pat McGrath x Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Mothership IV Decadence, £115

    available 26 December

  • Pat McGrath x Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Mthrshp: Galactic Gold Palette

    Pat McGrath x Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Mthrshp: Galactic Gold Palette, £50

    available 12 December

  • Pat McGrath x Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Mthrshp: Dark Galaxy Palette

    Pat McGrath x Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Mthrshp: Dark Galaxy Palette, £50

    available 12 December

  • Pat McGrath x Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Lip Fetish Lip Balm in Clear

    Pat McGrath x Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Lip Fetish Lip Balm in Clear, £35

    available 12 December

  • Pat McGrath x Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Lip Fetish Lip Balm in Flesh 3

    Pat McGrath x Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Lip Fetish Lip Balm in Flesh 3, £35

    available 26 December

  • Pat McGrath x Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Lip Fetish Lip Balm in Gold Astral

    Pat McGrath x Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Lip Fetish Lip Balm in Gold Astral, £35

    available 12 December

  • Pat McGrath x Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Lip Fetish Lip Balm in Nude Astral

    Pat McGrath x Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Lip Fetish Lip Balm in Nude Astral, £35

    available 12 December

Images: Courtesy of Pat McGrath/Disney

Lucy Partington

Lucy Partington is Stylist’s beauty editor. She’s obsessed with all things skincare, collecting eyeshadow palettes that she’ll probably never use, and is constantly on the hunt for the ultimate glowy foundation.

