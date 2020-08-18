Pat McGrath x Supreme: Could this be the perfect red lipstick?
- Hanna Ibraheem
Legendary make-up artist Pat McGrath has teamed up with cult fashion house Supreme, and we predict a sell-out.
Pat McGrath has done it again.
The legendary make-up artist has seen a stream of success since launching her eponymous make-up brand, Pat McGrath Labs. Upon launch, her first product, Gold 001, sold out in just six months. Then, when her range hit physical shelves, Pat McGrath Labs became Selfridges’ most successful cosmetics launch in history, selling one product every 40 seconds.
Add to that McGrath’s 30+ years in the industry and the brand getting valued at $1 billion just three years after launching, and it’s clear to see that McGrath is only getting started.
For her first PML collaboration, the legendary make-up artist teamed up with Lucasfilm to create a Star Wars collection. Yep, super casual. The collection, which was inspired by McGrath’s love for the movies, featured C-3PO and Sith Trooper packaging and, unsurprisingly, sold out quickly.
Now, McGrath, has announced her second collaboration, and this one is just as exciting. The make-up artist has announced that she has teamed up with cult fashion label Supreme to create a limited-edition red lipstick.
The lipstick will be made in the brand’s MatteTrance Lipstick formula and the shade will be called, you guessed it, Supreme. It looks like the perfect pillar-box red that will suit all skin tones.
The packaging features McGrath’s signature golden lips design, but the body of the lipstick tube features Supreme’s iconic red and white branding.
The collaboration is the first time that Supreme has entered the beauty market in its 26-year history and will feature as part of its upcoming Fall/Winter 2020 clothing collection.
McGrath announced the news on her Instagram page alongside a series of nine teaser videos, many of which have been captioned with lip-related quotes from the likes of Oscar Wilde, Simone de Beauvoir, F. Scott Fitzgerald and even Bram Stoker’s Dracula.
A release date is yet to be announced but in the meantime, you can sign up for exclusive updates via the Pat McGrath Labs website. We’re sure this lipstick will sell out in a matter of minutes, if not seconds, so watch this space.
