Pat McGrath has done it again.

The legendary make-up artist has seen a stream of success since launching her eponymous make-up brand, Pat McGrath Labs. Upon launch, her first product, Gold 001, sold out in just six months. Then, when her range hit physical shelves, Pat McGrath Labs became Selfridges’ most successful cosmetics launch in history, selling one product every 40 seconds.

Add to that McGrath’s 30+ years in the industry and the brand getting valued at $1 billion just three years after launching, and it’s clear to see that McGrath is only getting started.