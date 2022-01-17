Predicted by Pinterest as one of 2022’s most prominent beauty trends, pearlcore is here to stay. No longer the fodder of our grandparents, pearlescent beads are set to cover our nails, faces, and hair.

Traditionally a thing of elegance, pearls have long been a sign of classic style, with people like Coco Chanel, Audrey Hepburn, Jacqueline Kennedy, Michelle Obama, and Sarah Jessica Parker, donning a string or two. Now, as likely to be a hair accessory as nail art design, pearls are going global, no longer limited to necks and ears. Here are the ways we like to wear the iridescent accents instead.