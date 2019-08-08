Beauty

These are the pedicure colours you should be wearing this summer

Posted by
Stylist Beauty Team
Published
best-pedicure-nail-colours-summer-2019

From acid brights to pretty pastels, nail experts round up the trendiest shades to wear on your toes this summer…

If you’ve found yourself emergency-painting your toenails ready for sandal season, you’re not alone.

But ditch the nude hues and relegate the brooding berry shades to the back of your nail polish drawer – these are the most Insta-worthy hues to wear on your feet this summer. 

Pastels

It’s no surprise that pastel nail colours have spearheaded their way to the front of 2020’s summer nail trends. As well as taking over our Instagram feeds, these pretty hues suit all skin tones and deliver a fresh finish to your nails.

Neon yellow

“Millennial yellow is a summer pedi essential,” says session manicurist and nail expert Ami Streets.

“To ensure you get the truest colour to that in the bottle, apply a base layer of white polish first. It acts as an instant brightener.”

  • Orly Nail Polish in Glowstick

    Orly-Nail-Polish-in-Glowstick1

    One of the brightest, sunniest yellows we’ve come across, this is the nail polish made Instagram-famous by celebrities. Stockpile it.

    Orly Nail Polish in Glowstick, £8.99

    BUY NOW

  • W7 Nail Polish in 30 Lazy Lime

    W7-Nail-Polish-in-30-Lazy-Lime

    A single slick of this acid-green is enough to perk up sorry-looking feet that have been in hibernation for months. The brush is super-precise, which makes mistakes a thing of the past.

    W7 Nail Polish in 30 Lazy Lime, £3.50

    BUY NOW

Expert tip: Shape your toenails correctly

“The first step to a perfect pedicure, as with a manicure, is to check nails are shaped evenly for the neatest application,” says Alison Dowse, celebrity nail technician at iZ Beauty of London. “This is particularly important in summer, as brighter shades can highlight any uneven edges.”

“Clip them gently or use a file to take the length down. File gently across the free edge of the nail in one direction and always keep the file flat on the edge of the nails. I only recommend using a soft file on natural nails.”

Metallics

“Go for gold this summer – metallic aren’t just for party season,” says Ami. “The warm shade perfectly complements tanned skin and is surprisingly wearable on all skin tones. For an alternative to yellow gold, choose a rose gold.” 

Fruity hues

“Punchy, fruity shades like tangerine, cherry, watermelon and grapefruit are perfect for when the temperature rises and they’re among the easiest shades to wear, whatever your skin tone,” says Alison. “Make sure you seal the colour with a glossy top coat to really make the colour pop.”

Expert tip: Always prime your nails

“Before applying any nail colour, use a primer,” says Alison. “Just like your skin, it’s key to creating a solid, smooth base. A basecoat will protect your toenails from any unsightly staining and it’ll ensure your polish lasts longer, so you won’t need to worry about re-applying it if you’re on holiday.

“Also, long gone are the days when fingernails and toenails had to match”, she adds. “So, experiment with different colour combinations. One of the most popular with my clients is a fuchsia toenail and nude fingernails. It’s a chic combo.”

Purples

“From pastels to vivid ultraviolet select any shade from the spectrum – purples can flatter all skintones really beautifully,” says Ami. We’re sold.

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Main image: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Stylist Beauty Team

Recommended by Stylist Beauty Team

Beauty

Missing the salon? This nail polish gives gel manicures a run for their money

“It’s a bold claim, but I stand by it.”

Posted by
Shannon Peter
Published
Beauty

Summer nail trends to request at your next mani appointment

From rainbow-hued French tips to pearlescent shell.

Posted by
Hanna Ibraheem
Published
Beauty

13 genuinely easy summer nail art ideas you can do yourself

From french tips to tie dye.

Posted by
Shannon Peter
Published
Beauty

Picked off your gel mani? Here's how to make your nails grow strong and long

There's a few easy steps you can take.

Posted by
Hanna Ibraheem
Published
Beauty

How to master gradient nails, 2020’s ultimate nail trend

Soothing to the soul and kind your wallet.

Posted by
Ava Welsing-Kitcher
Published