Currently, there are several brands facing class-action lawsuits over the presence of undisclosed PFAS (colloquially known as “forever chemicals”) in their products. A class-action lawsuit – a phenomenon of the American legal system and not present in the EU or UK – is the name used when one party is a group rather than an individual. These lawsuits claim that PFAS have been present in beauty and skincare products marketed as “natural” or have simply been omitted from the list of ingredients.

If you’re scratching your head wondering what a PFAS is, you’re not alone. An abbreviation (per- or poly-fluorinated alkyl substances) for a specific type of chemical compound that contains carbon, hydrogen, oxygen and fluorine, these chemicals are seen to accumulate in the body and bloodstream of humans and animals as well as in the soil and drinking water in the natural world – and it’s a global issue.