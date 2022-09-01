Phlur: the internet’s most famous fragrance is now available in the UK
- Chloe Burcham
- Published
The fragrance with a 200,000+ waitlist that famously sold out in just five hours is coming to the UK. Here’s everything you need to know about Phlur…
Every few years, a seemingly unknown fragrance has a major moment. Think back to the days when everyone was obsessed with Thierry Mugler Alien, then came the cool crew with Le Labo Santal 33, and most recently, TikTok resulted in Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540 blowing up to iconic status. It’s as if they catch the noses of a handful of very influential people and are then catapulted from indie to cult status overnight. The latest perfume elbowing its way to the podium? Phlur and its viral Missing Person perfume.
While Phlur was previously unavailable to us this side of the pond, it’s now launching in the UK. Keep reading for everything you need to know about the iconic Missing Person fragrance and how you can sign up to be one of the first people in the UK to get your hands on it…
What is Phlur?
If you recognise the name Phlur, you won’t be alone. The brand originally launched in 2015 but has had a major rebrand and reinvention since now owner, influencer Chriselle Lim, took over in 2021. With celebrity fans including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Marianna Hewitt, Molly Sims, Tinx, Miranda Kerr, Rachel Zoe and Cara Santana, the modern and sustainably focused fragrance and body care brand reached cult status earlier this year when its iconic musky Missing Perfume fragrance went viral.
How did Phlur’s Missing Person become so popular?
Described on Phlur’s website as a “delicate, yet addictive fragrance that evokes the lingering scent of your lover’s skin”, Missing Person blends musk, bergamot, sandalwood and jasmine for a sheer, soft and familiar scent.
But if you’re wondering how this under-the-radar fragrance suddenly blew up, the answer is – unsurprisingly – TikTok. Earlier this year, make-up artist Mikayla Nogueira posted about the scent to her 13.4 million followers. Mikayla described the floral musk fragrance saying, “I don’t know how to explain this; it smells like a person that you love and that you miss,” which resulted in Missing Person selling out in the five hours that followed. The fragrance consequently grew a waitlist of over 200,000 customers signing up to be alerted when the scent came back in stock.
How to buy Phlur in the UK
The best news is that Phlur is finally coming to the UK, launching exclusively at Selfridges on 12 September. There’s (you guessed it) a waitlist that you can sign up to from today (1 September) and we’re guessing it’ll sell out just as quickly. So don’t hang around and get yourself on the list here.
