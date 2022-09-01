Phlur: the internet’s most famous fragrance is now available in the UK

Described on Phlur’s website as a “delicate, yet addictive fragrance that evokes the lingering scent of your lover’s skin”, Missing Person blends musk, bergamot, sandalwood and jasmine for a sheer, soft and familiar scent.

But if you’re wondering how this under-the-radar fragrance suddenly blew up, the answer is – unsurprisingly – TikTok. Earlier this year, make-up artist Mikayla Nogueira posted about the scent to her 13.4 million followers. Mikayla described the floral musk fragrance saying, “I don’t know how to explain this; it smells like a person that you love and that you miss,” which resulted in Missing Person selling out in the five hours that followed. The fragrance consequently grew a waitlist of over 200,000 customers signing up to be alerted when the scent came back in stock.