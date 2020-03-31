Two words – phytic acid. Sound familiar? Thought not, but even though you’ve probably never heard of it, it’s actually already used in a lot of existing skincare products that you know and love, but it’s an acid on the rise as a leading ingredient.

When it comes to acids in skincare , it can be a complicated learning process. There might be some teething problems figuring out your salicylic from your glycolic and your hyaluronic from your mandelic acid , but are there lesser known acids that most people don’t know about and are just as effective?

What is phytic acid?

Phytic acid is an alpha hydroxy acid (AHA) that is derived from grains, legumes and rice. “Unlike most AHAs, it doesn’t have specific exfoliation effects, but is used in skincare for its antioxidant effects” says Dr Anjali Mahto, consultant dermatologist & British Skin Foundation spokesperson.

Which acids are similar to phytic acid?

“Phytic acid is similar to glycolic and lactic acid.” says Dr Mahto. “These other two acids are stronger and work by causing a chemical exfoliation in the skin. Phytic acid is the gentlest of the three and causes little exfoliation or irritation to the skin. When phytic acid is combined with glycolic acid, this produces a powerful combination in products such as toners or peels for maximum benefit.”

What skin types is phytic acid best for?

Most skin types should be able to tolerate phytic acid, but there are a few skin types it may provide numerous benefits for. “It’s often found in skincare made for skin brightening or reducing pigmentation but is suitable for acne-prone skin. When used in isolation, it can be used on sensitive skin types too.” adds Dr Mahto.

What are the benefits of phytic acid?

“The benefits of phytic acid include decongestion of the skin, skin brightening effects, reduction of free radical damage and pigmentation in the skin” says Dr Mahto. Often used in tandem with other acids too, phytic acid often boosts their effectiveness.