Pinterest heard our calls for a more inclusive space and has unveiled a new feature called Hair Pattern, which allows users to filter search results based on hair texture. Choose along the scale from protective, coily, curly, wavy, straight, and bald – and just the fact that it starts with the most textured type is something we’re sadly not used to seeing, as is also the case with foundation shades always spanning from lightest to darkest.

The Hair Pattern feature is the latest instalment of the platform’s endeavours to make itself more user-friendly; in 2018, four skin tone filters were introduced so Pinners could choose to only see results for paler, olive, medium to deep skin tones if they chose, and this July saw the banning of all weight-loss advertising. In a press announcement, Pinterest detailed that the Hair Pattern was created specifically for Black, Brown, and LatinX users. With more than 200 million searches for hair and five billion Pins, 17% are specific to texture, such as “festival afro hairstyles” or “goddess box braids”.