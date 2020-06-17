It’s plastic-free beauty day – here’s 4 easy ways to reduce the plastic in your bathroom

You’ll have no doubt heard the depressing statistics multiple times before: by 2050, our oceans will carry more plastic than fish and an estimated 99% of seabirds will have ingested plastic.

And even though recycling has become as fashionable as watching Netflix’s newest true-crime documentary in theory, shockingly less than a fifth of the world’s plastic is recycled in practice. So, was it really a shock when the UN declared the current situation a “planetary crisis”? Not really.

Of course, being so prevalent in modern day life, going completely cold turkey on plastic in all areas of our lifestyles isn’t easy, but the bathroom is one place where simple, straightforward swaps can make all the difference.

That’s why Plastic-Free Beauty Day – which, FYI, takes place today on 17 June – is one national celebration we should all get behind.