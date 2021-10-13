In a bid to live more eco-consciously, the sustainable beauty market has soared in popularity with solutions like refillable lipsticks and plastic-free powders becoming more commonplace on the high street and within our favourite beauty retailers. While many of our routines have received a needed eco-makeover, one product has been left behind: mascara. That was, however, until the return of the mascara cake.

Rather than the conventional liquid tube mascara, this sustainable alternative is a solid bar of product that you dampen and apply to eyelashes. They were all the rage in the early 1900s before tube mascaras were invented but have recently made a comeback in the name of plastic-free primping.

But how are they sustainable? “Mascara bars last a lot longer and don’t dry out,” explains Jane Whillock, founder of Bain and Savon. “This means you don’t end up tossing a plastic tube out every couple of months.”