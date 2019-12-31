I feel… I don’t know how I feel. My new hair makes everything look different: my skin tone, my clothes, even the texture of my hair. I tentatively raise a hand to my head, run it over my locks. It feels rougher, stranger, but Tracey tells me this is just a reaction to the bleach, and hands me a pot of conditioning hair masque to use at home. She also provides me with a purple-toner shampoo, and tells me this could help remove a little of the brassiness in between appointments, but sternly warns me not to go nuts with it.

“You’ll only need one more appointment to get to that icy shade of blonde you want,” she tells me. “Maybe two, at a push. We were lucky!”

We book another appointment in for two weeks time (“this one will be shorter, I promise,” says Tracey), and I head home, dramatically double-taking every time I see myself reflected in a window or mirror. My boyfriend does the same when he sees me, eyes widening in shock. He cracks a few jokes about Draco Malfoy, but quickly realises this could result in his being murdered, and stops.

Sandy to ash blonde: stage two

The next morning, I lift my complexion with a rosy blusher, pile on some mascara, and head to work. Working at a magazine means everyone notices when you switch up your look, no matter how small, so this big change becomes… well, it becomes news. Everyone has something to say about it, particularly my deskmate (and editor-in-chief) Lisa Smosarski. “You are so much blonder than you said you’d be after one session,” she says, staring at my head in disbelief. “I thought it was going to take ages!”

I remind her, and everyone else, that this sandy blonde is not the hue I’m going for, but they ignore me. They think it looks amazing. “It looks really natural,” one colleague tells me. “I can’t really remember what you looked like brunette.”

My friends are much the same, although I traitorously wonder if they’re simply complimenting my look because… well, because they can’t pretend they haven’t noticed. It all gets a bit much, in fact, and so I’m incredibly relieved when I duck out of normal life for a family holiday to Lanzarote.

Somewhat awkwardly, I fail to anticipate the impact the sun will have on my new ‘do. It steadily grows lighter during the 10 days I’m away, and I exacerbate matters by piling on purple shampoo after every swim in the pool (I’m terrified the chlorine will turn my hair green).