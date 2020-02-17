“Polished skin” was everywhere at London Fashion Week – here’s how to achieve it
- Hanna Ibraheem
London Fashion Week is always buzzing with the latest trends in beauty - but there’s one in particular that our beauty team keep hearing about…
“Fresh”, “healthy” and “dewy” are the buzzwords you’ll usually hear bandied about backstage at London Fashion Week – but this year, a new phrase has been uttered at almost every show we’ve attended so far.
“Polished skin” was present at the AW20 shows for Victoria Beckham, Emilia Wickstead, TOGA and David Koma, to name a few.
“Victoria Beckham wanted the girls to look natural. We enhanced their natural beauty and kept it all about their individuality,” legendary make-up artist Pat McGrath told Stylist backstage at the Victoria Beckham AW20 show.
To achieve polished skin, you can apply a touch of foundation and concealer, if you wish, but the key is how you apply highlighter.
“Apply highlighter by massaging it on your cheekbones with your fingers,” adds McGrath, “This leaves nothing sitting on the skin and gives it a skin-like texture.”
When you use your fingers, the warmth from your fingertips will melt the formula, making it easier to blend. Simply take some product onto your finger, let it warm up and swipe it up your cheekbone. “For extra natural glow, add moisturiser on top and massage it in,” directs McGrath.
The best thing about this trend is that it’s achievable all year round. Here, we round up our favourite base products to help you achieve polished skin in an instant…
To prep skin: Victoria Beckham x Augustinus Bader Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer, £92
Pricey, yes, but this Victoria Beckham moisturiser has been created in collaboration with skincare genius Professor Augustinus Bader. Formulated with Professor Bader’s patented technology, this cream contains powerful actives that leaves skin radiant, firmed and plump.
For subtle base: MAC Studio Face and Body Foundation, £27
A cult product among make-up artists, this lightweight foundation delivers sheer, buildable coverage. Buff it onto skin with a kabuki brush in circular motions.
For light concealing: bareMinerals bareSkin Stay-In-Place Liquid Concealer, £23
The silk smooth texture of this concealer blends out seamlessly while giving skin a brighter finish.
For a natural glow: RMS Beauty Magic Luminizer, £36
The formula for this highlighter may feel like a lightweight balm, but it certainly shows up on skin, once applied. Pat it onto high points of the face for a gorgeous shine with zero glitter.
For extra radiance: Bobbi Brown Extra Illuminating Balm in Bare Glow, £45
Available in three shades, this moisturising balm is packed with pearl particles to lift dull complexions and add extra radiance. Follow McGrath’s lead and swipe it over highlighter for subtle-yet-effective glow.
Main image: Victoria Beckham Beauty