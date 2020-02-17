Beauty

“Polished skin” was everywhere at London Fashion Week – here’s how to achieve it

Posted by
Hanna Ibraheem
Published
victoria-beckham-radiant-skin-trend-london-fashion-week-aw20

London Fashion Week is always buzzing with the latest trends in beauty - but there’s one in particular that our beauty team keep hearing about…

“Fresh”, “healthy” and “dewy” are the buzzwords you’ll usually hear bandied about backstage at London Fashion Week – but this year, a new phrase has been uttered at almost every show we’ve attended so far.

“Polished skin” was present at the AW20 shows for Victoria Beckham, Emilia Wickstead, TOGA and David Koma, to name a few.

“Victoria Beckham wanted the girls to look natural. We enhanced their natural beauty and kept it all about their individuality,” legendary make-up artist Pat McGrath told Stylist backstage at the Victoria Beckham AW20 show.

To achieve polished skin, you can apply a touch of foundation and concealer, if you wish, but the key is how you apply highlighter.

“Apply highlighter by massaging it on your cheekbones with your fingers,” adds McGrath, “This leaves nothing sitting on the skin and gives it a skin-like texture.”

When you use your fingers, the warmth from your fingertips will melt the formula, making it easier to blend. Simply take some product onto your finger, let it warm up and swipe it up your cheekbone. “For extra natural glow, add moisturiser on top and massage it in,” directs McGrath.

The best thing about this trend is that it’s achievable all year round. Here, we round up our favourite base products to help you achieve polished skin in an instant…

  • To prep skin: Victoria Beckham x Augustinus Bader Cell Rejuvenating Priming Moisturizer, £92

    Victoria-Beckham-x-Augustinus-Bader-Cell-Rejuvenating-Priming-Moisturizer

    Pricey, yes, but this Victoria Beckham moisturiser has been created in collaboration with skincare genius Professor Augustinus Bader. Formulated with Professor Bader’s patented technology, this cream contains powerful actives that leaves skin radiant, firmed and plump.

    BUY NOW

  • For subtle base: MAC Studio Face and Body Foundation, £27

    MAC-Studio-Face-and-Body-Foundation

    A cult product among make-up artists, this lightweight foundation delivers sheer, buildable coverage. Buff it onto skin with a kabuki brush in circular motions. 

    BUY NOW

  • For light concealing: bareMinerals bareSkin Stay-In-Place Liquid Concealer, £23

    bareMinerals-bareSkin-Stay-In-Place-Liquid-Concealer

    The silk smooth texture of this concealer blends out seamlessly while giving skin a brighter finish.

    BUY NOW

  • For a natural glow: RMS Beauty Magic Luminizer, £36

    RMS-Beauty-Magic-Luminizer

    The formula for this highlighter may feel like a lightweight balm, but it certainly shows up on skin, once applied. Pat it onto high points of the face for a gorgeous shine with zero glitter.

    BUY NOW

  • For extra radiance: Bobbi Brown Extra Illuminating Balm in Bare Glow, £45

    Bobbi-Brown-Extra-Illuminating-Balm-Bare-Glow

    Available in three shades, this moisturising balm is packed with pearl particles to lift dull complexions and add extra radiance. Follow McGrath’s lead and swipe it over highlighter for subtle-yet-effective glow.

    BUY NOW

Want make-up tips, skincare advice and more? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Beauty email

Main image: Victoria Beckham Beauty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Hanna Ibraheem

Recommended by Hanna Ibraheem

Beauty

How to achieve glowing, dewy skin

How to achieve glowing, dewy skin

Posted by
Stylist Team
Published
Beauty

The only 3 products you need in your skincare routine

You won't look back.

Posted by
Lucy Partington
Published
Beauty

How a radiant complexion has eclipsed contouring

Just in time for summer

Posted by
Elizabeth Bennett
Published
Beauty

“These are the 5 highlighters giving me a powerful glow”

Glow in a few strokes.

Posted by
Kiran Meeda
Published
Beauty

This “universally flattering” NARS cream highlighter suits all skin tones - and we have the proof

We tested the one-shade NARS Super Radiant Booster on six women with different complexions - here's how it fared

Posted by
Amber Ascroft
Published
Stylist Daily