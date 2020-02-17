“Polished skin” was everywhere at London Fashion Week – here’s how to achieve it

“Fresh”, “healthy” and “dewy” are the buzzwords you’ll usually hear bandied about backstage at London Fashion Week – but this year, a new phrase has been uttered at almost every show we’ve attended so far.

“Polished skin” was present at the AW20 shows for Victoria Beckham, Emilia Wickstead, TOGA and David Koma, to name a few.

“Victoria Beckham wanted the girls to look natural. We enhanced their natural beauty and kept it all about their individuality,” legendary make-up artist Pat McGrath told Stylist backstage at the Victoria Beckham AW20 show.