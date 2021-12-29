“I already have thoughts about this but let’s try it,” says Yara. “Obviously, I knew this technique was going to work. You’re essentially creating a priming effect with your mascara. But, there are issues that come with this technique.

“One of the issues is that if you’re dipping your mascara brush into loose powder like that and then putting it into your tube of mascara, within a week you could be destroying the formula of your mascara. So, it’s just going to dry out, and then, by the following week, you won’t be able to use it anymore because it’s just going to be clumpy and stuck in there.”

Instead, says Yara, “I’m going to show you a similar technique that you can get similar results with.”