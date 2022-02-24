For the last couple of years, bob hairstyles have been big news in the hair world. From chin-skimming crops to shoulder-length lobs, everyone’s favourite 90s hairstyle is back and better than ever. But in 2022 there’s a new way to wear the trend and it’s called the power bob.

Blunt, sleek and seriously sharp – the power bob is the chicest way to elevate your everyday short hairstyle. It fakes fullness to even the finest of locks and pulls your look together to give off an authoritative vibe. Even if you’re working from home and wearing joggers – rock a power bob on Zoom and no one will ever guess.

So if you’re wanting to switch up your look and are searching for hair inspiration, you’ve come to the right place. Keep scrolling for 24 ways to wear the power bob trend.