Power bob inspiration: 24 ways to wear the hottest short hair trend
From Dua Lipa to JLo, we round up the celebrities who are loving 2022’s hottest new hair trend: the power bob.
For the last couple of years, bob hairstyles have been big news in the hair world. From chin-skimming crops to shoulder-length lobs, everyone’s favourite 90s hairstyle is back and better than ever. But in 2022 there’s a new way to wear the trend and it’s called the power bob.
Blunt, sleek and seriously sharp – the power bob is the chicest way to elevate your everyday short hairstyle. It fakes fullness to even the finest of locks and pulls your look together to give off an authoritative vibe. Even if you’re working from home and wearing joggers – rock a power bob on Zoom and no one will ever guess.
So if you’re wanting to switch up your look and are searching for hair inspiration, you’ve come to the right place. Keep scrolling for 24 ways to wear the power bob trend.
Power bob inspiration: 24 celebrities showcase the trend
Rosamund Pike
Queen of the power bob, Rosamund Pike’s poker-straight, ever-so asymmetric bob gives serious boss vibes.
Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss’ power bob feels softer than some, thanks to its finer, wispier ends – but the clear middle parting helps it still feel powerful.
Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk’s jaw-skimming bob is the perfect power bob inspiration if you have fine, straight hair naturally. Very chic.
Brittany Xavier
Brittany Xavier may have momentarily ditched her bob but her thick, blunt power bob remains one of our all time favourites.
Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart’s chin-skimming bob gives has a strong, feminine vibe – thanks to its tousled texture.
Jlo
Jennifer Lopez’s razor-sharp bob feels distinctly bold and authoritative. There’s not a hair out of place.
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington’s smooth, centre-part chop is the perfect power bob. Try using a hair serum to smooth flyaways and emulate Kerry’s killer shine.
Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo’s slightly longer power lob is sleek and seriously chic.
Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez has rocked a power bob through the recent launch of her Rare Beauty line, giving off a true beauty business air.
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa’s power bob is one of our all-time favourite looks. It’s sleek, sharp and seriously chic.
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski’s middle-part style is the true definition of the power bob. It’s ultra-straight, smooth and slick, giving off a true boss vibe. We love.
Vanessa Hong
Vanessa Hong rocks a power bob like no other. Whether she wears it ultra-sleek and straight or tousles up the texture, those blunt ends mean business.
Jourdan Dunn
Jourdan Dunn is usually seen sporting ultra-long locks so we love this power bob update. Perfect for those scared of chopping off too much length, Jourdan’s style just skims the shoulders.
Olivia Wilde
Olivia Wilde’s feathery bob just about passes our power bob test. Why? Because it gives off that true business beauty look.
Nicole Scherzinger
Nicole Scherzinger’s deep-part power bob is perfect if you want to create the illusion of thicker hair. The asymmetric style also leaves just enough length. A perfect starter style for power bob newbies.
Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland’s showcasing big energy with her power bob and sleek curtain fringe. We love.
Lily James
Lily James’ chic jawline bob is a low-maintenance way to wear the trend. Perfect for those with fine hair looking to create fullness.
Vanessa Hudgens
While some would argue Vanessa Hudgens’ length doesn’t quite cut it in the bob style – we disagree. The shoulder-skimming style just about grazes her shoulders and gives off an authoritative power bob vibe.
Taylor Hill
Taylor Hill’s power bob has choppier ends but still gives off that authoritative feel thanks to its middle part and one-length chicness.
Gabrielle Union
Gabrielle Union’s ultra-short chop proves that a power bob can pull together any outfit – even these ridiculously cute matchy-matchy pyjamas.
Jenna Dewan
Queen of the power bob, Jenna Dewan’s seriously slick side part is the perfect way to update your look for an A-list evening vibe.
Lea Michele
Lea Michele’s 2022 update is the perfect low-key power bob. Slick, smooth and seriously chic.
Lucy Hale
Lucy Hale is no stranger to the bob. Her chunky chopped ends are easily manipulated into a low-key tousled look or straightened (as above) to give off a killer power bob feel.
Rose Byrne
A super easy way to update your power bob? Tuck it behind your ears à la Rose Byrne for a perfectly polished finish.
