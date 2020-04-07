Ariana Grande wore press-on nails, and now we want to wear press-on nails

With nail salons across the UK closing due to coronavirus, most of us have had to learn how to do a proper manicure and paint job at home. Of course, our art skills aren’t akin to masterpieces and so, many people, and even celebrities, are turning to press-on nails instead.

One celebrity to get in on the action? Ariana Grande. The singer posted a picture of a press-on nail set on Instagram Stories, thanking @bettyinacherry, the freelance nail artist who sent them to her. While the nail artist’s Instagram account is private, they recently set up an alternative account called @nailanatomy (which we’ll be keeping an eye on for future nail inspiration).

In the picture Grande posted, she is wearing a set of almond-shaped nails herself - all of which are decorated with a pearlescent cloud-effect. Other nails in the set include rectangle-shaped nails with heart-shaped holes on the tips.