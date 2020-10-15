Pretty Damn Good: the product Nails & Brows founder Sherrille Riley uses to keep her hair in check, every day
Welcome to Stylist’s Pretty Damn Good, a weekly series in which different women share the one product – across hair care, skincare, make-up, body and fragrance – that remains a forever staple in their beauty routine.
Since opening in 2014, Nails & Brows Mayfair has quickly solidified itself as one of London’s most exclusive one-stop beauty shops. Founded by celebrity brow expert Sherrille Riley, the beauty space has become the go-to destination for royalty, A-list celebrities and the international fashion week crowd.
The salon itself might be sandwiched into the exclusive district of Mayfair but while you’re snuggled inside, looking out onto the fancy Berkeley Street, the beauty hub couldn’t be more inviting. There’s a relaxed atmosphere with one floor dedicated entirely to manicures and pedicures, and another for brows, waxing and lashes. Plus a shop to buy Sherrille’s line of brow products: Beauty Edit Mayfair.
But what does a beauty expert like Sherrille reach for in her own beauty bag? We asked her to share the one product she loves and the story behind how it came to be her go-to…
“I first discovered Charlotte Mensah’s Manketti Hail Oil three years ago back in 2017 when I visited Charlotte Mensah’s hair salon for the first time and I’ve been using it ever since.
“I had a consultation with Charlotte to restyle and cut my hair. She diagnosed my hair as extremely dry, so conditioned my hair and recommended that I use this oil at home… I haven’t looked back since.”
Charlotte Mensah Manketti Hair Oil
“I absolutely love the texture of it because it nourishes my hair without leaving it greasy. I hate the feeling of having greasy hair and because of that, I used to always avoid hair oils but not since using this one. It also smells wonderful which turns using it into a real indulgence and pamper session.
“I put four drops onto my palms, rub my hands together and apply it directly on my hair every day to style and condition my hair. I also sometimes massage it on my scalp if it feels slightly dry and I’ll rub the excess oil on my hands, so it doubles up as a skin oil too. It’s so light that it sinks in immediately.
“I also love the packing, it’s eco-friendly (has no plastic) and I love the bottle’s design which is quite ethnic and in-keeping with the salon’s image.”
Main image: courtesy of Sherrille Riley, Celebrity Brow Expert and Founder of Nails & Brows Mayfair