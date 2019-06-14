Beauty products that actually help the LGBTQ+ community this Pride month
From Morphe to Marc Jacobs, here are the beauty brands supporting the LGBTQ+ community this Pride 2020.
Unfortunately, Pride celebrations across the globe are cancelled this year due to Covid-19, however that means it’s even more important to show the LGBTQ+ community your support.
While there a long list of brilliant charities you can donate to directly, some beauty brands are also giving customers the chance to support the community by simply purchasing a product. Which is particularly great if you were going to make the purchase anyway.
Here, we round up our favourite charitable beauty products celebrating Pride and supporting the LGBTQ+ community in 2020.
NOTO Botanics Agender Oil
Founded by queer make-up artist Gloria Noto, skincare brand Noto Botanics celebrates Pride all year long by donating 100% of profits of their Agender Oil online sales to LGBTQ+ causes.
The non-profit beauty oil can be used on face, body and hair and raises money for a rotation of charities, including Black Mama’s Matter, LA LGBT Youth Center and Planned Parenthood.
Jecca Blac Long Lasting Lipstick
Founded by make-up artist Jessica Blackler, Jecca Blac offers inclusive make-up products for transgender and non-binary cosmetic wearers.
In honour of Pride season, it has created four bold lipstick shades, all of which come in limited edition packaging.
While the brand already donates 5% of its profits to the Stonewall charity all year round, Jecca Blac also hosted its first ever Trans Festival for the community in February earlier this year.
Jecca Blac Long Lasting Lipstick, £14 each
Bella Freud 1970 Rainbow Candle
Bella Freud has taken its iconic 1970 Candle and given it a rainbow makeover. The brand will be donating 15% of all sales over London pride weekend to The Outside Project, the UK’s first LGBTQ+ shelter and community centre.
Face Halo Love Is Love
Face Halo’s innovative microfibre face cloths replace up to 500 single-use make-up wipes.
In honour of Pride month, the brand has added a colourful rainbow trim to its eco-friendly wipes and is donating 5% of all proceeds from this campaign to the Trevor Project. The brand adds “the total donation amount being varied at the moment as it is based off net sales”.
Morphe Free To Be Collection
Morphe has long been a supporter of the LGBTQ+ community and this year, its released an entire collection in honour of Pride month. The Free To Be collection includes four products; an eyeshadow palette, brush collection, lip gloss and setting spray.
The brand has announced that 100% of net proceeds (a minimum of $50,000) from the sales of this collection will be donated to GLSEN, a New York-based nonprofit organisation, to help create safe and supportive school environments for students in years kindergarten to 12th grade.
Morphe 10G Glsen Up Artistry Eyeshadow Palette, £18
Morphe A Better Whirled Brush Collection, £26
Morphe Lip Gloss in Speak Out, £10
Formula Z 'Mission Z' Lipstick
Ever since it launched, Formula Z has been dedicated to navigating the beauty industry as an all-inclusive brand, hoping to bring self-expression to everyone regardless of age, gender, sexual orientation or race.
Its 4Ever Lips liquid lipstick in Mission Z is available all year round and brand founder Zach Dishinger created to particular shade to benefit The Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organiation for LGBTQ+ young people.
For every lipstick sold, Formula Z will donate 30% of sales to The Trevor Project. The semi-matte lip formulas are available online, with the brand’s website offering worldwide shipping.
Formula Z 4Ever Lips in Mission Z, from £14
Batiste Love Is Love Dry Shampoo
Cult dry shampoo brand Batiste has created edition version, formulated with a fruity and floral fragrance.
The brand has pledged £30,000 to LGBT Foundation to support its programs and the range of services it offers its community.
Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamoured (With Pride) Hydrating Lip Gloss Stick
Marc Jacobs has redressed its popular Enamored Hydrating Lip Gloss Stick in special-edition packaging in honour of Pride 2020. Inside the rainbow heart-designed box is one of five shades available.
In honour of Pride, Marc Jacobs is donating $10,000 to Sage in the US, an organisation dedicated to providing advocacy, services and support to older members of the LGBT community, and $10,000 to Le Refuge in France, an association that aims to prevent the isolation and suicide of LGBT youth who are victims of homophobia or transphobia.
Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamoured (With Pride) Hydrating Lip Gloss Stick, £24 each
Images: Courtesy of brands
