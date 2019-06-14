Beauty products that actually help the LGBTQ+ community this Pride month

Unfortunately, Pride celebrations across the globe are cancelled this year due to Covid-19, however that means it’s even more important to show the LGBTQ+ community your support.

While there a long list of brilliant charities you can donate to directly, some beauty brands are also giving customers the chance to support the community by simply purchasing a product. Which is particularly great if you were going to make the purchase anyway.

Here, we round up our favourite charitable beauty products celebrating Pride and supporting the LGBTQ+ community in 2020.