14 beauty experts on the products they actually buy

ZO Retinol Skin Brightener 1% Serum

“I discovered the benefits of Retinol 1% during my medical training, and I’ve used it ever since. I find it works particularly well on my skin to help me retain a smooth texture and a brightness to my complexion. I love it because of its efficacy and ease of use, and the difference that it makes to my skin. I use it morning and evening, every day. I just apply one or two pumps to the face, as I need it, after cleansing and before SPF. I recommend anyone starting out using a retinol to start using it twice a week, and slowly increasing it to daily use; it’s very powerful so you need to take time for your skin to build a tolerance to it.”

ZO Smart Tone Broad Spectrum SPF50

“I love this because it works so well, and protects against so many different things. It’s a very lightweight, non-irritating SPF and it protects against a very broad spectrum (as the name suggests) of harmful factors, including UVA and UVB rays, HEV light and IR-A rays, as well as free radical damage. This particular SPF also contains DNA repair enzymes, so the skin is repaired as it’s being protected. I it this every day, liberally and at least 15 minutes before I go out. I find it sits really well under makeup, so I apply it after cleansing and using my serums, and before I apply a makeup primer. I like to give it at least five minutes to settle into the skin before adding other layers on top.”