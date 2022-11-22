This new cosmetic directory gives you immediate insight into the environmental, ethical and eco impacts of your favourite beauty brands
Working to be a better consumer can feel mystifying on your own. Which parts of your products are recyclable and which parts need to be separated ahead of time? What can be refilled and where? And how does the way you wash your face or hair impact the planet or the people who made it?
Here’s where Provenance comes in. A directory designed to illuminate the brands genuinely dedicated to improving the impact they have on the earth (and the workers and communities that help produce their products), the platform highlights the things you want to know – allowing you, in its own words, to ‘shop your values’.
“We built Provenance to help shoppers make purchases that benefit people and the planet, with access to trustworthy information about the impact of products,” explains founder Jessi Baker, MBE.
“You shouldn’t need a master’s degree in sustainability to work out what’s good for you and the planet. We hope that the accessibility of discovering products through informed transparency and values-based purchasing decisions means people are empowered to buy less and buy better.”
With over 200 brands documented, Provenance breaks down information, clearly showing which sustainability creds are verified and evidenced (often by third parties), with no greenwashing or unfounded claims in sight.
Some of the Stylist beauty team’s go-to brands – Medik8, Pai Skincare, Haeckels, Amika, Aveda, Briogeo Hair, Byoma and Cultured – are already on the site, alongside a myriad of mainstream and independent beauty and cosmetic brands.
So, whether you’re trying to clean up your personal routine, shop with more clarity or pick up the perfect gift for a friend or loved one, consider adding Provenance to your bookmarks bar – it’s a simple, quick and clear way to get under the skin of what you’re adding to basket.
Images: Getty; courtesy of brands