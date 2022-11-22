Working to be a better consumer can feel mystifying on your own. Which parts of your products are recyclable and which parts need to be separated ahead of time? What can be refilled and where? And how does the way you wash your face or hair impact the planet or the people who made it?

Here’s where Provenance comes in. A directory designed to illuminate the brands genuinely dedicated to improving the impact they have on the earth (and the workers and communities that help produce their products), the platform highlights the things you want to know – allowing you, in its own words, to ‘shop your values’.