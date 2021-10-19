All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Looking to update your eye make-up game? You’ve come to the right place. Purple eyeshadow is having a moment and we’re all in…
Now that we’re out and about, it seems as though we’re all having fun and experimenting with our make-up again. With the focus being firmly on self-care and skincare for the last 18 months, it’s about time make-up had its moment and we’re here for it. Not only are we embracing eye make-up like it’s 2019 all over again, we’re taking it one step further – elevating our smoky eye with colour. And that colour in question? Purple.
From deep plum and indigo tones to whimsical iris and wisteria, there are so many ways to wear the purple eyeshadow trend – meaning that no matter your skin tone, hair colour or eye shape, there’s a purple eye make-up look for you.
Keep scrolling for some of our favourite purple eyeshadow inspiration pics, plus the best purple eye make-up below…
How to wear purple eyeshadow
If you’re not quite sure how to wear purple eyeshadow – let us provide you with some inspiration. Whether you blend one shade all over the eye lid, use a purple eyeliner to smudge colour along the lash line or go all out with a purple eyeshadow palette – there are so many different ways you can incorporate purple into your favourite eye make-up look.
Make sure you read our how to do a smoky eye guide, where make-up artist Hannah Martin shares all her application tips and tricks.
Zendaya’s purple smoky eyeshadow look
We can’t get enough of the purple smoky eyeshadow look Zendaya wore this week to the Dune movie premiere in London. Her Her make-up artist, Raoul Alejandre, shared a close-up image to Instagram, showcasing the bold graphic eyeliner, inner corner lilac shimmer and soft ultra-violet eyeshadow. We’re obsessed with it.
Soft and smoky plum eyeshadow tutorial
Nikki Makeup uses the Natasha Denona Retro Palette to create a gorgeous, soft and smoky plum eyeshadow look (above). Paired with a classic black liquid liner and lashings of mascara, this is the ultimate eyeshadow look for 2021.
Shop: The best purple eyeshadow and eyeliners
Anastasia Beverly Hills Primrose Palette
This beautiful assortment of autumnal eyeshadow colours is perfect for dipping a toe in the purple eyeshadow trend. It contains a couple of lilac, plum and berry tones, mixed with rose and warming orange.
Shop Anastasia Beverly Hills Primrose Palette at Beauty Bay, £52
Hourglass Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow in Aura
Use this metallic glitter eyeshadow alone for an all-over sparkling effect, or apply it simply in the inner corners of your eye for a pop of purple shimmer.
Shop Hourglass Scattered Light Glitter Eyeshadow in Aura at Lookfantastic, £28
Huda Beauty Jaguar Wild Obsessions Palette
Inspired by the full spectrum of jungle tones and textures, this elegant eye palette features creamy, soft-suede mattes alongside foiled and sparkly metallics. It’s perfect for creating stand-out eyeshadow looks.
Shop Huda Beauty Jaguar Wild Obsessions Palette at Cult Beauty, £27
Lime Crime Eye Shadow Palette in Venus XL
This set of 18 cult shades in four amazing finishes (matte, sparkle, glow and metallic) is perfect for creating a whole host of eyeshadow looks. Shades range from the palest peach to the deepest mahogany with plenty of purple thrown into the mix.
Shop Lime Crime Eye Shadow Palette in Venus XL at Lookfantastic, £56
Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette of Pearls in Cosmic Pearl
This dreamy eyeshadow quad features an ethereal, ultra-violet shimmer that looks mesmerising on all skin tones. Use the powder with a slightly damp eyeshadow brush for even bolder colour payoff.
Shop Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette of Pearls in Cosmic Pearl, £42
Mac Technakohl Liner in Purple Dash
Use this purple eyeliner to scribble along the lash line before blending with a fluffy brush. The result? A gorgeous, soft focus aubergine eyeshadow that lasts all day long.
Morphe 35XO Natural Flirt Artistry Palette
You won’t be short of choice with this seriously good value palette from Morphe. Combining 35 shades of dazzling purples, deep plums and cool, jewel-effect glimmers, the possibilities are endless.
Shop Morphe 35XO Natural Flirt Artistry Palette at Cult Beauty, £25
Natasha Denona Retro Palette
Recreate Nikki Makeup’s plum eyeshadow look (above) with this cult palette from Natasha Denona. It combines rich burgundy, dusty rose, vintage pink and mauve hues with grey-browns and taupes to provide neutral and statement options for any occasions.
Urban Decay 24/7 Glide On Eye Pencil in Psychedelic Sister
If you fancy recreating Zendaya’s graphic purple eyeliner look, this Urban Decay liner is perfect. The colour payoff is seriously strong and lasts for hours and hours.
Shop Urban Decay 24/7 Glide On Eye Pencil in Psychedelic Sister at Feelunique, £16
3INA Makeup The Colour Pen Eyeliner
If you’re a fan of the floating eyeliner trend that’s all over TikTok, then this 3INA liner is ideal. It leaves you with a seriously clean lilac line in just one stroke, and won’t smudge or blend once applied.
Shop 3INA Makeup The Colour Pen Eyeliner in 482 at Lookfantastic, £12.95
Vieve The Muse Palette
Powerfully pigmented, effortlessly blendable and buttery soft in texture, Vieve eyeshadows don’t disappoint. This gorgeous palette combines ethereal shimmers and delicate base shades with romantic reds and plush, matte purples.
Main image: courtesy of brands, Getty