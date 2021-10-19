Now that we’re out and about, it seems as though we’re all having fun and experimenting with our make-up again. With the focus being firmly on self-care and skincare for the last 18 months, it’s about time make-up had its moment and we’re here for it. Not only are we embracing eye make-up like it’s 2019 all over again, we’re taking it one step further – elevating our smoky eye with colour. And that colour in question? Purple.

From deep plum and indigo tones to whimsical iris and wisteria, there are so many ways to wear the purple eyeshadow trend – meaning that no matter your skin tone, hair colour or eye shape, there’s a purple eye make-up look for you. Keep scrolling for some of our favourite purple eyeshadow inspiration pics, plus the best purple eye make-up below…

How to wear purple eyeshadow

If you’re not quite sure how to wear purple eyeshadow – let us provide you with some inspiration. Whether you blend one shade all over the eye lid, use a purple eyeliner to smudge colour along the lash line or go all out with a purple eyeshadow palette – there are so many different ways you can incorporate purple into your favourite eye make-up look. Make sure you read our how to do a smoky eye guide, where make-up artist Hannah Martin shares all her application tips and tricks.

Zendaya’s purple smoky eyeshadow look

We can’t get enough of the purple smoky eyeshadow look Zendaya wore this week to the Dune movie premiere in London. Her Her make-up artist, Raoul Alejandre, shared a close-up image to Instagram, showcasing the bold graphic eyeliner, inner corner lilac shimmer and soft ultra-violet eyeshadow. We’re obsessed with it.

Soft and smoky plum eyeshadow tutorial

Nikki Makeup uses the Natasha Denona Retro Palette to create a gorgeous, soft and smoky plum eyeshadow look (above). Paired with a classic black liquid liner and lashings of mascara, this is the ultimate eyeshadow look for 2021.

Shop: The best purple eyeshadow and eyeliners

Want to be the first to hear about our exclusive reader competitions, offers and discounts? Sign up for the Competitions + Offers email Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy