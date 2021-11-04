Qasil is a substance harvested from the gob tree, which is native to Somalia and neighbouring countries. The leaves are ground together to make a smooth powder that has natural cleansing and antibacterial properties. It’s also enriched with antioxidants and vitamin C, making a wonder beauty product of sorts.

For centuries, my mum tells me, Somali women have applied this powder in a bid to achieve clearer, smoother and brighter skin. She too remembers how her mother and aunts would come together the night before an occasion and apply the mixed qasil powder on each other’s faces, like some kind of adult face painting party.

Qasil wasn’t only for beauty prep before a big occasion, though, it was a daily or weekly routine for many women. One of my aunts still uses a qasil cleanser every day and my grandmother is a big fan of her weekly qasil hair masks. My mum has a particularly laid-back approach when it comes to her beauty routine – for her, less is truly more – yet she’s stuck to her weekly qasil ritual (alongside a daily cleanse, moisturiser and SPF) for most of her life.