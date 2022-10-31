While savvy serums and glow-boosting acids can be great, there’s no denying that when we overuse certain ingredients, we can accidentally wreak havoc with our skin barrier, leading to sensitised, reactive skin that’s in need of a reset. Which is exactly where quiet quitting comes in.

Taking things back to basics can be a good way of helping your skin strengthen and repair itself. Plus, it’s kinder to our bank balance. By stripping our routines back to basics, we’re able to figure out what really works for our skin – before (if you choose to do so) reintroducing some of the more potent actives into our routine to bolster the overall effectiveness.

“A focus on the skin barrier is more critical now than ever and will also help your bank balance,” says Felton. “You do not need to be spending money on 10+ products, but rather three or four products that each work a little bit harder and focus on the fundamentals: protection in the morning and nourishment at night.”

So, which skincare steps do you really need? Felton, who offers unbiased skincare advice via her one-on-one bespoke service Lionne recommends the following. “A cleanser that suits your skin, a treatment serum – this will be the step that works toward the skin goal you want to address – and an SPF. This could double as a moisturiser as there are so many smart SPFs out there at the moment.”