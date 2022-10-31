Quiet quitting is the trend that could seriously boost your skin health
- Posted by
- Chloe Burcham
- Published
All products on this page have been selected by the editorial team, however Stylist may make commission on some products purchased through affiliate links in this article
Quiet quitting has been one of 2022’s biggest viral phenomena, and now it’s reached our skincare too…
You might’ve heard of the term ’quiet quitting’ in relation to your job or your workout routine – but now people are quiet quitting their skincare routines, and we won’t lie… it’s not a bad idea.
While the term quiet quitting itself might be a bit of an internet phenomenon, what it stands for isn’t that bad. When it relates to skincare, quiet quitting is simply the act of stripping back your routine to the bare minimum and only using those products that your skin needs.
Now don’t get us wrong, we love a hardworking skincare routine as much as the next beauty addict, but there’s no denying that our skincare routines have become excessive over the last few years. During lockdown, we all became our very own at-home facialists, spending our days investing in self-care and multi-masking to the extreme.
“We have seen a huge increase in inflammatory conditions, especially contact dermatitis, since the pandemic,” says Megan Felton, skincare expert and co-founder of skin mentorship service Lionne. “I would attribute this to using too many products, being inconsistent with routine, and over-cleansing.”
While savvy serums and glow-boosting acids can be great, there’s no denying that when we overuse certain ingredients, we can accidentally wreak havoc with our skin barrier, leading to sensitised, reactive skin that’s in need of a reset. Which is exactly where quiet quitting comes in.
Taking things back to basics can be a good way of helping your skin strengthen and repair itself. Plus, it’s kinder to our bank balance. By stripping our routines back to basics, we’re able to figure out what really works for our skin – before (if you choose to do so) reintroducing some of the more potent actives into our routine to bolster the overall effectiveness.
“A focus on the skin barrier is more critical now than ever and will also help your bank balance,” says Felton. “You do not need to be spending money on 10+ products, but rather three or four products that each work a little bit harder and focus on the fundamentals: protection in the morning and nourishment at night.”
So, which skincare steps do you really need? Felton, who offers unbiased skincare advice via her one-on-one bespoke service Lionne recommends the following. “A cleanser that suits your skin, a treatment serum – this will be the step that works toward the skin goal you want to address – and an SPF. This could double as a moisturiser as there are so many smart SPFs out there at the moment.”
The best skincare buys for a stripped-back routine:
Avène Tolerance Hydra-10 Moisturising Cream
Packed with hyaluronic acid and thermal spring water, this soothing moisturiser is great for dry and dehydrated skin types.
Shop Avène Tolerance Hydra-10 Moisturising Cream at Lookfantastic, £18
Biossance Squalane and Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen
Suitable for sensitive skin types, this lightweight sunscreen is deeply hydrating and blends in without a trace.
Shop Biossance Squalane and Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen at Cult Beauty, £23
CeraVe Blemish Control Face Cleanser
Formulated with 2% salicylic acid, this gel-to-foam cleanser helps reduce breakouts, blackheads and the overproduction of oil.
Shop CeraVe Blemish Control Face Cleanser at Lookfantastic, £10
Farmacy Beauty Filling Good Plumping Serum
This lovely soothing serum is packed with powerful skin-plumping peptides and next-generation hyaluronic acid technology to hydrate skin.
Shop Farmacy Beauty Filling Good Plumping Serum at SpaceNK, £42
Kate Somerville HydraKate Recharging Serum
For longer-lasting hydration, this skin-quenching hyaluronic acid and peptide-based serum helps to combat the visible signs of skin dehydration.
Shop Kate Somerville HydraKate Recharging Serum at SpaceNK, £67
La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Balm B5 Multi-Purpose Repairing Balm
Soothe, repair and protect sensitive skin with this ultra-rich, nourishing balm moisturiser.
Shop La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Balm B5 Multi-Purpose Repairing Balm at Lookfantastic, £14
Milk Makeup Hydro Ungrip Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover
Formulated with blue agave extract, soybean oil and sunflower oil, this make-up remover thoroughly cleanses without stripping the skin.
Shop Milk Makeup Hydro Ungrip Cleansing Balm Makeup Remover at Cult Beauty, £30
Naturium Vitamin C Complex Serum
Perfect for visibly brightening the skin, this potent vitamin C serum helps to shield skin from environmental stressors for a healthier, more youthful looking complexion.
Ren Rosa Centifolia Cleansing Gel
This rose-based refreshing facial wash helps to cleanse, soften and tone, with a lightly foaming and non-drying formula.
Soho Skin Cream Cleanser
This gentle cream-to-foam cleanser washes away all traces of make-up, dirt and pollution, without stripping the skin of vital moisture.
Supergoop Mineral Sheerscreen SPF30
This 100% mineral sunscreen for the face provides sheer SPF30 protection while helping to filter blue light and prep skin for make-up.
Shop Supergoop Mineral Sheerscreen SPF30 at Cult Beauty, £34
Tula Skincare The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser
Infused with probiotic extracts and chicory root prebiotics, this cleanser works to calm irritation, improve smoothness and maintain a balanced complexion.
Shop Tula Skincare The Cult Classic Purifying Face Cleanser at SpaceNK, £29
Main image: Getty