Here’s how to do a Pride month-inspired rainbow manicure

Step-by-step guide to a DIY rainbow manicure

Step one: prep nails, file them to your desired shape and push back cuticles to make your nails appear longer than they actually are, then apply base coat.

Step two: start by painting a thin stripe of red nail polish – a curved stripe is easier than trying to get a straight line. Play around with the thickness of it, but make sure you leave enough room to get all the other colours on, and if you make a mistake or decide it’s too wide, remove some of it with the corrector pen.

Step three: paint a thin stripe of orange right next to the edge of the red – if you wait until each stripe is touch dry you can apply the next colour slightly over the line to give it a crisp, clean edge. Make sure you’re correcting mistakes as you go if you need to.

Step four: continue until you’ve painted a stripe with each of the colours, clean up any mistakes around the nail and once the first coat is completely try, layer a second coat of colour on each stripe.