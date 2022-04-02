The Islamic holy month of Ramadan is a time of spirituality, compassion and self-reflection. For Muslims, we begin 30 days of daily fasting from dawn till dusk. While it’s easy to become consumed with eating, drinking (whether you are or not) and the spiritual practices during Ramadan, it’s important to look after yourself, too.

Engaging in a structured routine can be a way to reconnect with yourself but also a way to revive yourself. Often, Ramadan can become mechanical, without self-awareness as we unconsciously perform the acts required like second nature, and quickly your beauty routine can fall to the bottom of your Ramadan priority list.

Deemed a “frivolous” pursuit, I too am guilty of neglecting my beauty routine in the depths of Ramadan, consumed with fasting, cooking, extra prayers, family time and congregational worship. But, it’s in performing these beauty acts that I am recharged. Beauty can be an act of self-care, especially during Ramadan, one that is a part of our worship and reconnection to faith.