But these potent ingredients do come with some side effects. Many of these (like drier skin) are short lived and worth powering through to see the benefits at the end – but if you’ve got more sensitive skin , you might not get along with retinol. Which is where rambutan comes in. While rambutan is not a retinoid (so don’t expect the same exact results), there is research to suggest that it is a potent ingredient in its own right to help brighten and boost your skin’s appearance.

When it comes to skincare, most dermatologists and experts agree that retinol is the gold standard for delivering visible results. Because retinoids (the class of compounds that include both retinol and retinal) are a form of vitamin A – which works brilliantly to improve skin cell turnover and reduce the breakdown of collagen.

Rambutan is tropical fruit, related to lychees and logans, that’s native to Malaysia. It’s packed with fibre, vitamin C and copper and is increasingly being extracted and used in skincare.

“Although only the flesh of the fruit is edible, it is the leaves, peel and seeds that have a high content of phenols – a powerful source of antioxidants with skin brightening and anti-ageing effects,” explains Dr Eirini Merika, consultant dermatologist at the upcoming Montrose London clinic. “Therefore rambutan extract [derived from the peel, leaves and seeds] can help strengthen skin, boost collagen and improve elasticity and firmness, which helps to decrease the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. This is why it is often compared to retinol.”

Rambutan is considered a gentler alternative to retinol which is why you’ll often find it in formulas targeting more sensitive areas – like eye creams. “It’s particularly beneficial for people with dry and sensitive skin, who are more likely to react to the side effects of retinol,” says Dr Merika. Plus it can be worn in daylight without increasing sensitivity.

As with all skincare, new products should be applied on a small part of the skin first before applying to the entire face to ensure there are no reactions but Dr Merika says rambutan is a fairly easy ingredient to work into your routine. “It can generally be used with most skin products as part of a balanced skin routine, although harsh exfoliants and topical retinols are best avoided.”

Intrigued by rambutan’s claims? Keep scrolling for nine formulas that contain the powerhouse ingredient…