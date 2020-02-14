It has five-blade technology and extra-thin blades which also helps reduce the risk of irritation. Clever, no?

Aside from sensitivity, the other common complaint when it comes to shaving is the risk of ingrown hairs, and despite what it may seem, they’re actually fairly preventable. Here are Dr Sturnham’s top tips:

How to stop ingrown hairs when shaving

Look after your razor properly

“Storing it in a damp bathroom and using blunt blades isn’t going to set you off on the right foot.” That means it’s worth seeking out a clean, dry place, away from moisture that you can keep your razor when it’s not in use, and always replace your blades regularly – ideally between every five and 10 shaves.

Don’t dry shave

Especially if you’re prone to sensitivity. “Soaking skin for a few minutes helps to hydrate the epidermal barrier – that means the top layer is plumped and will provide a nice even surface for the razor to glide along. Always shave in the direction of hair growth, too.