Beauty product recycling: everything you need to know about recycling make-up, skincare and haircare

Foundation bottles

Even though many foundation bottles are made of glass or recyclable plastic, there are currently no foundation pumps on the market that are recyclable. If your foundation bottle is glass (or made from recyclable plastic) then there’s nothing stopping you from recycling that, but make sure you’ve taken out the pump first so the rest of your recycling isn’t contaminated.

Make-up palettes

The problem with a lot of make-up palettes is that they often contain mirrors and magnets, which aren’t recyclable. Check the label on your make-up palette to see if the material used if recyclable, and if so, make sure you remove any mirrors or magnetic parts and dispose of these separately.

Mascara

Typically, mascara tubes are often made from recyclable materials so they can be disposed of in your normal recycling bin. Make sure you thoroughly wash and dry the tube first— hot, soapy water should do the trick. Mascara wands aren’t typically recyclable materials but the Appalachian Wildlife Refuge accepts used (clean) mascara wands and turns them into brushes to maintain the fur of small wild animals.