Red hair: 23 iconic celebrity red hair looks to inspire your next colour update
- Posted by
- Chloe Burcham
- Published
Looking for red hair inspiration? Here are some of the best celebrity hair shades, from Kristen Stewart to Rihanna.
Another day, another celebrity hair transformation that sends us rushing to the hairdressers ready to make a big change.
Following the release of her latest film Spencer, in which she has already received rave reviews for her portrayal of Princess Diana, Kristen Stewart has given her locks an unexpected autumnal update – and we’re here for it.
While she’s well known for changing up her style, from iconic pixie crops to the long dark hair she sported throughout the Twilight movies, Stewart has clearly taken the opportunity to go red after bleaching her hair as the Princess of Wales.
We’re loving the strawberry blonde shade she debuted at a photo call at the Venice Film Festival, and later wore loose and tousled on the red carpet. A perfect ode to the changing leaves.
Still in need of some inspiration? When it comes to red hair, there are thousands of shades to consider. Strawberry blonde, mahogany, rosewood, ginger, blorange… the possibilities are endless.
Whether you want a wash of red à la Sienna Miller or a deep chocolatey hue like Julia Roberts, we’ve rounded up some of the most iconic celebrity red hair looks from past to present, in order to serve you up a hefty dose of major hair inspiration.
Sit back, scroll through and get ready to screenshot.
Isla Fisher
Isla Fisher’s deep, warm red is the perfect autumnal shade.
Jessica Chastain
As close to ‘icy’ as red can go, Jessica Chastain’s ashy hue looks seriously expensive.
Keke Palmer
We’re living for Keke Palmer’s bright red dreadlocks.
Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore’s multi-tonal red gives off serious shine.
Bryce Dallas Howard
Bryce Dallas Howard’s chestnut red hair is completely timeless.
Christina Hendricks
Christina Hendricks ginger hue is the natural-looking red we wish we were born with.
Nicole Kidman
If you can’t decide between blonde and red, Nicole Kidman’s buttery blorange shade is perfect.
Amy Adams
If you’re a bit scared to go full-on redhead, try a super subtle wash like Amy Adams’.
Emma Stone
Emma Stone’s no stranger to mixing up her hair hue. We love this multi-dimensional auburn shade.
Julia Roberts
Julia Roberts’ chocolatey red shade is a gorgeous colour for any brunettes wanting a hair colour update.
Debra Messing
Debra Messing’s curls give off a warming red halo.
Blake Lively
She’s best known as a blonde, but we love Blake Lively as a redhead.
Rihanna
Rihanna’s 2006 red hair update was the first of many.
Kate Mara
Kate Mara’s auburn update at the 2014 Emmy Awards remains one of our favourite ever shades.
Dascha Polanco
Dascha Polanco’s red hair hue is both rich and vibrant.
Sienna Miller
She might be one of the most requested blonde hair looks ever, but Sienna Miller’s brief stint of ginger back in 2015 will always be iconic.
Rihanna
Rihanna’s 2015 take on red hair was this rich, warm gingerbread shade.
Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner’s gorgeous red hair gives off major old Hollywood vibes.
Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts’ clean ginger look is the perfect update for platinum hair.
Zendaya
It was very brief, but we loved Zendaya’s red bob debuted at the 2018 MET Gala.
Kerry Washington
They’re not quite red, not quite violet – but we love Kerry Washington’s vibrant highlights.
Jourdan Dunn
Jourdan Dunn’s barely-there red wash is perfect if you’re wanting to try out the shade, without fully committing to the colour.
Emma Stone
Emma Stone’s 2011 shade of chestnut red will always deserve a space on the red head wall of fame.
Image credits: Getty