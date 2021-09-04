Beauty

Red hair: 23 iconic celebrity red hair looks to inspire your next colour update

Posted by
Chloe Burcham
Published
backgroundLayer 1
Add this article to your list of favourites
Red hair: 23 iconic celebrity red hair looks to inspire your next colour update

Looking for red hair inspiration? Here are some of the best celebrity hair shades, from Kristen Stewart to Rihanna.

Another day, another celebrity hair transformation that sends us rushing to the hairdressers ready to make a big change.

Following the release of her latest film Spencer, in which she has already received rave reviews for her portrayal of Princess Diana, Kristen Stewart has given her locks an unexpected autumnal update – and we’re here for it.

While she’s well known for changing up her style, from iconic pixie crops to the long dark hair she sported throughout the Twilight movies, Stewart has clearly taken the opportunity to go red after bleaching her hair as the Princess of Wales.

We’re loving the strawberry blonde shade she debuted at a photo call at the Venice Film Festival, and later wore loose and tousled on the red carpet. A perfect ode to the changing leaves. 

Kristen Stewart debuts red hair at the Venice Film Festival
Kristen Stewart debuts red hair at the Venice Film Festival

Still in need of some inspiration? When it comes to red hair, there are thousands of shades to consider. Strawberry blonde, mahogany, rosewood, ginger, blorange… the possibilities are endless.

Whether you want a wash of red à la Sienna Miller or a deep chocolatey hue like Julia Roberts, we’ve rounded up some of the most iconic celebrity red hair looks from past to present, in order to serve you up a hefty dose of major hair inspiration.

Sit back, scroll through and get ready to screenshot. 

You may also like

Rosewood balayage is the new hair trend for 2021 (and it’s catwalk-approved)

  • Isla Fisher

    celebrities with red hair

    Isla Fisher’s deep, warm red is the perfect autumnal shade. 

  • Jessica Chastain

    celebrities with red hair

    As close to ‘icy’ as red can go, Jessica Chastain’s ashy hue looks seriously expensive. 

  • Keke Palmer

    celebrities with red hair

    We’re living for Keke Palmer’s bright red dreadlocks.

  • Julianne Moore

    celebrities with red hair

    Julianne Moore’s multi-tonal red gives off serious shine.

  • Bryce Dallas Howard

    celebrities with red hair

    Bryce Dallas Howard’s chestnut red hair is completely timeless. 

  • Christina Hendricks

    celebrities with red hair

    Christina Hendricks ginger hue is the natural-looking red we wish we were born with. 

  • Nicole Kidman

    celebrities with red hair

    If you can’t decide between blonde and red, Nicole Kidman’s buttery blorange shade is perfect.

  • Amy Adams

    celebrities with red hair

    If you’re a bit scared to go full-on redhead, try a super subtle wash like Amy Adams’.

  • Emma Stone

    celebrities with red hair

    Emma Stone’s no stranger to mixing up her hair hue. We love this multi-dimensional auburn shade. 

  • Julia Roberts

    celebrities with red hair

    Julia Roberts’ chocolatey red shade is a gorgeous colour for any brunettes wanting a hair colour update. 

  • Debra Messing

    celebrities with red hair

    Debra Messing’s curls give off a warming red halo. 

  • Blake Lively

    celebrities with red hair

    She’s best known as a blonde, but we love Blake Lively as a redhead. 

  • Rihanna

    celebrities with red hair

    Rihanna’s 2006 red hair update was the first of many. 

  • Kate Mara

    celebrities with red hair

    Kate Mara’s auburn update at the 2014 Emmy Awards remains one of our favourite ever shades. 

  • Dascha Polanco

    celebrities with red hair

    Dascha Polanco’s red hair hue is both rich and vibrant. 

  • Sienna Miller

    celebrities with red hair

    She might be one of the most requested blonde hair looks ever, but Sienna Miller’s brief stint of ginger back in 2015 will always be iconic. 

  • Rihanna

    celebrities with red hair

    Rihanna’s 2015 take on red hair was this rich, warm gingerbread shade.

  • Sophie Turner

    celebrities with red hair

    Sophie Turner’s gorgeous red hair gives off major old Hollywood vibes. 

  • Emma Roberts

    celebrities with red hair

    Emma Roberts’ clean ginger look is the perfect update for platinum hair.

  • Zendaya

    celebrities with red hair

    It was very brief, but we loved Zendaya’s red bob debuted at the 2018 MET Gala.

  • Kerry Washington

    celebrities with red hair

    They’re not quite red, not quite violet – but we love Kerry Washington’s vibrant highlights.

  • Jourdan Dunn

    celebrities with red hair

    Jourdan Dunn’s barely-there red wash is perfect if you’re wanting to try out the shade, without fully committing to the colour. 

  • Emma Stone

    celebrities with red hair

    Emma Stone’s 2011 shade of chestnut red will always deserve a space on the red head wall of fame. 

You may also like

These are the best hair colour trends for afros and curls this autumn

Sign up for our essential edit of what to buy, see, read and do, and also receive our 11-page Ultimate Guide To Making Your Home Feel Bigger.

By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy

Image credits: Getty