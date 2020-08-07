Ask any dermatologist and they’ll tell you that wearing SPF every single day is one of the most important things you can do to protect your skin against UV rays (which can cause cancer and account for 90% of skin ageing). But what happens when the very thing that’s defending you is also harming the environment?

Scientists estimate that up to 14,000 tons of sunscreen washes off us and into the oceans every year. Two chemicals in particular – oxybenzone, which absorbs UV rays and is found in 3,500 brands of sunscreen, and octinoxate, which soaks up UVB rays – have been found to seriously harm coral. In 2018, Hawaii became the first US state to pass a bill banning the sale of products containing the chemicals.