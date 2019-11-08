Is there any scientific evidence that it works?

Reiki is a spiritual practice, which some argue means it can’t be quantified or validated by modern science. Its devotees are currently pushing for more medical research, but there haven’t yet been enough substantial trials to provide concrete evidence of its benefits.

The few studies that have been done on reiki that met medical standards showed some positive outcomes when it came to stress, depression, anxiety and memory. But the sample sizes of these trials was too small, and they did not conclusively prove whether a placebo effect was at play.

The academic physician Edzard Ernst was the world’s first professor of complementary medicine, a position he established at the University of Exeter in 1993 (he is now emeritus professor at the institution). He has poured scorn on reiki, saying that “nobody has been able to define or quantify” the form of energy it’s based on: “It defies scientific measurement and is biologically implausible.”

With arguments for and against reiki, it can be hard to settle firmly on either view if you haven’t tried it yourself. Keep your expectations realistic, and don’t substitute reiki for any approved therapy or medication you may be taking.