From moisturising cleansers to gentle overnight balms and resurfacing brightening face masks, there’s a Ren Clean Skincare product for every type of winter skin concern. Shop our expert edit of the ones to keep front and centre this cold season.
Winter skin is something we all contend with. Whether it’s increased dryness brought on by indoor heating, a lack of luminosity or exacerbated irritation, stressed skin is a pretty common concern come November.
If you’re already seeing changes in your skin (or know the seasonal cycle will kick in soon), there are ways to address your skin concerns without triggering inflammation or sensitivity in the process.
British brand Ren Clean Skincare is one of the best when it comes to pioneering potent, efficacious products that address common skin concerns (sensitivity, dullness, ageing and breakouts) using naturally derived ingredients.
In my opinion, it’s a staple brand to keep on your shelf all year round but especially as the weather turns. Here are the seven products I’ll be using on rotation for the foreseeable (freezing) future.
Ren Clean Skincare Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic
The winter months can wreak havoc on our skin, specifically intensifying dullness, dryness and congestion. And, while hydration and moisturising properties are important in a winter skincare routine, it’s also necessary to encourage the skin to gently resurface (read ‘exfoliate’) itself too, revealing brighter, newer skin beneath.
This daily tonic works to reduce the bonds between dead and dull skin cells, allowing them to be sloughed away. Not only that but it unclogs pores (essential if you’re wearing more or heavier make-up than in the summer) and brightens your complexion, too.
Shop Ren Skincare Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic at Cult Beauty, £27
Ren Clean Skincare Evercalm Gentle Cleansing Gel
If you find your skin enters its peak redness, irritation and extreme dryness stage November through February, consider switching up your usual cleanser for one that works to soothe, calm and reduce inflammation.
Gentle enough to use twice daily, the Evercalm Gentle Cleansing Gel effectively removes make-up and dirt without stripping your skin in the process. Enriched with beta-glucan to reduce redness, you’ll be back to baseline pronto.
Ren Clean Skincare Evercalm Overnight Recovery Balm
A rich, nourishing, gentle balm-to-oil formulation, this dry-sensitive skin saviour is a staple in my routine and even more so in the colder months. Formulated with olive, almond, borage and linseed oils, the balm is deeply moisturising, helping to repair the skin barrier and reduce irritation. A must.
Shop Ren Skincare Evercalm Overnight Recovery Balm at Cult Beauty, £42
Ren Clean Skincare Clean Jelly Oil Cleanser
What your skin can stand in the summer might change come November. With harsher winds, more rain and a cold snap that won’t leave the air, a cleanser that helps your skin retain and attract moisture can be the difference between dry and flaky skin or not.
Transforming from jelly-to-oil-to-milk, it dissolves the last of make-up, pollution and SPF to leave skin clean and moisturised.
A tip: for heavy eye make-up, use this cleanser as the second step in your routine.
Shop Ren Skincare Clean Jelly Oil Cleanser at Cult Beauty, £25
Ren Clean Skincare Glycol Lactic Radiance Renewal Mask
A helping hand for congested skin, this mask is made with 5-6.5% glycolic acid to exfoliate the skin and gently dissolve the bonds that keep dry, dull, flaky skin in place.
Do note though, whilst gentle it is potent and isn’t suitable for very sensitive skin.
Shop Ren Clean Skincare Glycol Lactic Radiance Renewal Mask at Cult Beauty, £36
Ren Clean Skincare Evercalm Ultra Comforting Rescue Mask
A face mask that is suitable for sensitive skin, the Evercalm Ultra Comforting Rescue Mask soothes stressed skin, and fights inflammation while nourishing and repairing your winter skin.
Shop Ren Skincare Evercalm Ultra Comforting Rescue Mask at Cult Beauty, £34
Ren Clean Skincare Atlantic Kelp and Microalgae Anti-Fatigue Bath Oil
One for bath enthusiasts, this oil is enriched with nourishing marine extracts and omega-rich microalgae oil to leave your body supple, soft and relaxed. Heavenly.
Shop Ren Skincare Atlantic Kelp and Microalgae Anti-Fatigue Bath Oil at Cult Beauty, £29