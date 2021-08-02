Rihanna is dominating the beauty industry. Ever since she launched her Fenty Beauty make-up brand in 2017, it has gone from strength-to-strength with now-cult products, such as its Pro Filt’r Foundation and Gloss Bomb Lip Luminizer.

Following on from the success, Rihanna expanded her brand, launching lingerie and then Fenty Skin just last year. Not to mention rumours of Fenty Hair. And she isn’t done yet.