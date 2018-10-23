Rochelle Humes on ditching straighteners and embracing her curls

Let’s take it back to the beginning. Can you describe the story of your hair?

All throughout my childhood, my hair was always curly. Although my mum was a hairdresser, she wasn’t used to taking care of mixed race curly hair because she’s white - she used to mix fabric conditioner and water in a spray bottle and use that, but it must’ve worked!

It wasn’t until GHD straighteners became such a holy grail item when I was 17 that I started straightening my hair. I also wanted to be part of the getting ready fun with my friends, and that involved using the same tools and products. Once I turned 18, I started playing around with hair extensions, and then chemical straightening. There was always something new that you could do with your hair, and the temptation was too much.

But last Christmas, my daughter told me that she wanted straight hair like a Disney princess and it broke my heart. I realised I wasn’t setting the right example, so I decided to stop straightening my hair and got rid of my extensions. That was ten months ago - I could’ve made a baby in that time, and in a way I have through nurturing my hair.

I don’t know how I’ve had the patience for this, as I hate waiting for anything, so I’m really proud of myself. My hairdresser told me that two years of no straightening is when I’ll truly see the difference in my texture - in just ten months, my hair’s already transformed so much so I can’t wait to see what’s in store.

Who is your curly hair inspiration?

It always used to be Scary Spice - we had the same hair, and I adored her. Now I follow loads of curly hair Instagram accounts and influencers who teach me about how to take care of my hair as well.

Have you ever considered doing the ‘big chop?’

I couldn’t, I’m not ready yet! My hairdresser advised doing transitional cutting, where we snip little bits off the ends now and again. I have about an inch or so of damaged ends which won’t re-curl that need cutting, but I’m doing it bit by bit rather than all in one go.