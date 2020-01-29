Rochelle Humes wore on-trend orange eyeliner at the NTAs. Here’s the exact product she used
- Hanna Ibraheem
At last night’s NTAs, Rochelle Humes wore a bold orange eye - and it looked incredible.
With awards season in full swing, we’ve already seen a number of incredible beauty looks on the red carpet.
First, we had Charlize Theron adorn her hair parting with a Tiffany & Co. bracelet at the SAGs. Next, there was the Grammy Awards, where Dua Lipa wore a blue and silver glitter smokey eye.
During last night’s National Television Awards 2020, we witnessed another beauty look that we’re suddenly desperate to try: Rochelle Humes’ bold orange eyeliner.
Posting on Instagram Stories, Humes gave some insight into her orange eyeliner, which was done by make-up artist Francesca Abrahamovitch.
For the look, Ambrahamovitch used MAC Cosmetics’ Pro Acrylic Paint in Genuine Orange, £17.50. Alongside an image of the product, Humes wrote, “Keeping the look all black so we can have fun with this baby on the eyes…”
As well as orange seeming to be a popular colour this year – Chrissy Teigen wore a monochromatic orange eye at the Grammy’s over the weekend – Humes’ look also ticked off another trend: coloured eyeliner.
Ditching black eyeliner in place of bolder colour options was big on the AW19 runways. At Haider Ackermann, models wore burgundy winged liner, while Guy Laroche has models with hot pink eyeliner. And it seems opting for colourful eye make-up is set to only get bigger.
“A great way to add a flash of colour without being too controversial is to create a halo effect on a classic black graphic eye liner just like Rochelle Humes’ look for NTA 2020,” explains Debbie Finnegan, Senior Artist at MAC Cosmetics, “This is a great way to add modern colour to a ‘traditional’ beauty feature such as the ‘cat eyeliner’.”
The trend is huge among celebrities, too. Here are some of our favourite bold eyeliner looks…
Getty