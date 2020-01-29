As well as orange seeming to be a popular colour this year – Chrissy Teigen wore a monochromatic orange eye at the Grammy’s over the weekend – Humes’ look also ticked off another trend: coloured eyeliner.

Ditching black eyeliner in place of bolder colour options was big on the AW19 runways. At Haider Ackermann, models wore burgundy winged liner, while Guy Laroche has models with hot pink eyeliner. And it seems opting for colourful eye make-up is set to only get bigger.

“A great way to add a flash of colour without being too controversial is to create a halo effect on a classic black graphic eye liner just like Rochelle Humes’ look for NTA 2020,” explains Debbie Finnegan, Senior Artist at MAC Cosmetics, “This is a great way to add modern colour to a ‘traditional’ beauty feature such as the ‘cat eyeliner’.”

The trend is huge among celebrities, too. Here are some of our favourite bold eyeliner looks…