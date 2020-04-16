Unfortunately, rosacea is a skin condition that still isn’t taken seriously despite being common, particularly amongst women. This is something Gillies has been working hard to overturn – just last year, she got Instagram to change it policies on censoring skin conditions. Incredible.

So, to help everybody understand it better, we turned to Dr Anjali Mahto, consultant dermatologist and author of The Skincare Bible: Your No-Nonsense Guide to Great Skin, to help break down everything you need to know, from early signs to how to control it…

What is rosacea?

“Rosacea (from the Latin “rose-coloured”) is a common, inflammatory skin condition. It is unfortunately under-recognised, inappropriately treated or dismissed as a cosmetic concern rather than a recognised dermatological issue. It tends to affect women, usually with fair skin or of Celtic descent between the ages of 30-60 years of age.”

“Common features affecting facial skin include redness, flushing or blushing, sensitive skin, spots or pustules which look similar to acne and thread veins. Occasionally there can be a thickening of the tissue of the nose known as rhinopyhma. A number of people with rosacea may also suffer with eye symptoms such as dryness or grittiness.”