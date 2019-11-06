Rose oil skincare: How to reap all of its healing and hydrating benefits

Probably one of the most widely used floral extracts in skincare, rose and all its derivatives are not to be underestimated. Stylist looks into the hero ingredient, how it feeds our skin, and the best products that make the most of it.

Rose, in its many forms, has earned its stripes in skincare for its ability to heal and hydrate skin like nothing else. If skin is damaged with anything from acne scars, sun damage, or hyperpigmentation, rose is often the botanical port of call for aiding recovery.

Over time, it’s shown such efficacy in seamless skin healing by keeping everything moisturised and supple, which is key for ensuring no marks are left behind. To get the most out of rose extracts, look for high-quality products that maintain the integrity of it, and use on clean, freshly exfoliated skin for maximum absorption.

How is rose extracted?

There are three main types of rose extract: rose oil, rosehip oil, and rosewater.

Depending on the species, some rose oils are more valuable by weight than gold, with around one million petals making up just a kilo of rose oil. Rosehip oil comes from the fruit of the plant, and is packed with vitamins and fatty acids that aid in reducing redness and healing skin.

Rose water, the by-product of the oil extraction process, is often used to replace water as the main ingredient in many products. It’s exceptional at refreshing dull, tired skin while reducing puffiness and inflammation, and can control oil production with its astringency.  

The best rose skincare products 

  • Neals Yard Wild Rose Beauty Elixir

    Organic rosehip oil and turmeric cocktailed with hyaluronic creates the most glowing, plush skin.

    £45.50 at neals yard

  • Plenaire Rose Jelly Makeup Remover

    With pure distilled rose water and sugar-based exfoliants, this mild cleanser dissolves make-up on contact without that uncomfortable tight feeling.

    £30 at liberty

  • Summer Fridays R+R Mask

    Bulgarian rose oil and powder cocktailed with vitamin C creates the most glowing, plush skin, even on a hangover (trust us). And yes, those are tiny shreds of rose petal. Decadent.

    £46 at cult beauty

  • Vichy Neovadiol Rose Platinum Nuit

    This hard-working cream uses plant sugars and calcium to fortify lacklustre skin and boost circulation.

    £32 at lookfantastic

  • Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Facial Toner

    Real rose petals encapsulated in a blend of hyaluronic acid, rosewater and rose fruit extract equals a treat for thirsty skin.

    £21 at space nk

  • Jurlique Rosewater Balancing Mist

    Spritz Jurlique’s cult mist (made with mallow extract and aloe for extra hydration) before masking, make-up, or throughout the day.

    £32 at lookfantastic

