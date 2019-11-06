Probably one of the most widely used floral extracts in skincare, rose and all its derivatives are not to be underestimated. Stylist looks into the hero ingredient, how it feeds our skin, and the best products that make the most of it.
Rose, in its many forms, has earned its stripes in skincare for its ability to heal and hydrate skin like nothing else. If skin is damaged with anything from acne scars, sun damage, or hyperpigmentation, rose is often the botanical port of call for aiding recovery.
Over time, it’s shown such efficacy in seamless skin healing by keeping everything moisturised and supple, which is key for ensuring no marks are left behind. To get the most out of rose extracts, look for high-quality products that maintain the integrity of it, and use on clean, freshly exfoliated skin for maximum absorption.
How is rose extracted?
There are three main types of rose extract: rose oil, rosehip oil, and rosewater.
Depending on the species, some rose oils are more valuable by weight than gold, with around one million petals making up just a kilo of rose oil. Rosehip oil comes from the fruit of the plant, and is packed with vitamins and fatty acids that aid in reducing redness and healing skin.
Rose water, the by-product of the oil extraction process, is often used to replace water as the main ingredient in many products. It’s exceptional at refreshing dull, tired skin while reducing puffiness and inflammation, and can control oil production with its astringency.
The best rose skincare products
Neals Yard Wild Rose Beauty Elixir
Organic rosehip oil and turmeric cocktailed with hyaluronic creates the most glowing, plush skin.
Plenaire Rose Jelly Makeup Remover
With pure distilled rose water and sugar-based exfoliants, this mild cleanser dissolves make-up on contact without that uncomfortable tight feeling.
Summer Fridays R+R Mask
Bulgarian rose oil and powder cocktailed with vitamin C creates the most glowing, plush skin, even on a hangover (trust us). And yes, those are tiny shreds of rose petal. Decadent.
Vichy Neovadiol Rose Platinum Nuit
This hard-working cream uses plant sugars and calcium to fortify lacklustre skin and boost circulation.
Fresh Rose Deep Hydration Facial Toner
Real rose petals encapsulated in a blend of hyaluronic acid, rosewater and rose fruit extract equals a treat for thirsty skin.
Jurlique Rosewater Balancing Mist
Spritz Jurlique’s cult mist (made with mallow extract and aloe for extra hydration) before masking, make-up, or throughout the day.
