Rosehip oil: why we’re obsessed with Kate Middleton’s go-to skincare ingredient

Is rosehip oil good for acne scars?



Rosehip seed oil can’t resurface the skin so don’t expect an effect on pitted scars or indents. But there is evidence to suggest that, rosehip seed oil can help to minimise the dark marks and pigmentation left behind after spots or acne.

According to Shabir Daya, pharmacist and co-founder of victoriahealth.com, clinical trials in South America in the early 1980s found a topical application of rosehip oil had a marked improvement in the appearance of scars and preventing the advancement of wrinkles. This was particularly evident after four months of use.

How to use rosehip oil

As with most oils, rosehip oil can be used in all kinds of ways making it a brilliant multi-tasking addition to your skincare kit. Many brands sell it as a pure, organic oil that works well when pressed into skin as the final step in your nighttime routine. Since it’s much lighter than most, it lends itself to being used in the daytime under make-up, too, if you’re particularly dry and craving a plump, dewy effect.

Slather it on as a body oil or use a little on the ends of your hair for a lightweight but deeply-nourishing treat that’s the dream if you have dry, fine hair.

Some creams, lotions and serums use rosehip oil as an ingredient but, as always, check where it features in the INCI list (ingredient list). Look for those that list it as one of the first four ingredients to ensure it makes up a substantial part of the product.