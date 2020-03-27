Whether you suffer from hormonal breakouts, or if you have oily, blemish-prone skin, or maybe you’re somebody who’s prone to random spots that pop up out of nowhere for absolutely no reason.

Whatever the reason, the influx of those breakouts is never not annoying – and while the skincare world is pretty overcrowded to say the least, there is one ingredient that skin experts and dermatologists alike will always fall back on when it comes to the treatment of acne and blemishes: salicylic acid.