Salt. We nixed it from our diets when physicians warned it caused everything from high cholesterol and hypertension to poor heart health. Food packaging touts ‘no added salt’ as a positive tag, and when you add a few extra twists of the salt grinder at a restaurant, you know you’re getting a disapproving side-eye from another diner.

Despite this, salt is the biggest buzzword in beauty and wellness right now, being hailed as a cure for everything from muscle aches to eczema.

Salt has always been a healer – there’s a reason that people have been bathing in the Dead Sea for centuries – but once-unsexy Epsom salt is now the bath soak du jour, its high mineral content helping prevent post-workout soreness and aiding sleep. Likewise, the National Psoriasis Foundation prescribes salt-enriched water for acute dry skin.