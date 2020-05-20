“I tried the Sand & Sky exfoliator that’s all over Instagram to see if it could help my lockdown skin”
Sand & Sky’s new Australian Emu Apple Enzyme Powder Polish is already a big hit – but is it worth the hype?
During lockdown, you may have noticed that your skin isn’t playing ball. But whether you’re experiencing a dull complexion, have dry patches or can feel bumps on the surface of your skin, exfoliation can help.
Exfoliation works to break down and remove the bond of dead skin cells on the outermost surface. This helps to leave behind a brighter, clearer and more even complexion. The two most common ways to exfoliate skin are through chemical or mechanical methods.
Chemical products, which rely on acids, are a popular option as they save you from scrubbing your skin.
Mechanical exfoliants, on the other hand, are often associated with being too rough or harsh on the skin. However, a new breed are hitting the skincare market, many of which contain gentle granules or enzymes. Enzyme exfoliators are a gentle alternative to physical scrubs and acids without compromising on results.
One of these new launches is Sand & Sky’s Australian Emu Apple Enzyme Powder Polish, £44.95. The new powder-to-foam exfoliator has already seen huge demand despite launching recently and I can’t get through an Instagram scrolling session without seeing the bright fuschia packaging pop up. So, I set out to see whether it was worth the hype.
This water-activated exfoliator avoids abrasive ingredients and contains a long list of beneficial skincare ingredients. This includes an antioxidant called Australian emu apple to protect skin against free radical damage, papaya fruit enzymes to remove dead skin cells and Australian quandong and Davidson plum to soothe sensitive skin. It also contains vitamin C to add a brightening boost to your complexion.
The first thing I noticed about this product is its clever packaging. In the past, powder exfoliants have been known to end up all over my bathroom sink. However, Sand & Sky has given the product a small hole to help control how much you dispense. Once I had a little pile of powder in my hand, I added a few drops of water and began to rub my hands together until I created a purple foam.
I won’t lie to you, I think it’s almost impossible to use a powder exfoliator without ending up with water trickling down your forearms, and that definitely happened to me again here. Once I had my foam, I began to massage it across my cheeks, nose, chin and forehead. The brand advises doing this for 15 seconds, but out of habit from all of the hand washing I’ve been doing, I sung ‘Happy Birthday’ in my head to make it a full 20 seconds instead.
During lockdown, my skin has been duller than usual and I’ve been getting a lot of spots on my cheeks. Last week, I ended up irritating my skin from over-excitedly applying one too many acids, leaving it slightly sensitised. It happens to the best of us, right? So, I was a bit worried about how this exfoliator would feel on my skin. I have to say, though, it didn’t feel even remotely harsh and was actually really gentle. In fact, the brand says advises using it two or three times a week.
Once I was done, I rinsed the product away. While I haven’t seen a huge brightening effect on my dull complexion, the rough areas of my face (mainly my cheeks) did feel a lot smoother after just the first use. Plus, the formula didn’t leave my skin feeling tight or as if it had been dried out.
Now, this product is on the slightly more expensive side, but if exfoliation is a big part of your skincare routine (which it should be anyway), the mildness of this enzyme formula means you can use it regularly. I’m sure I’ll find myself dipping into the pot whenever my skin needs a break from acids, too.
Sand & Sky Australian Emu Apple Enzyme Powder Polish
Main image: courtesy of brand/Stylist
