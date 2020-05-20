During lockdown, my skin has been duller than usual and I’ve been getting a lot of spots on my cheeks. Last week, I ended up irritating my skin from over-excitedly applying one too many acids, leaving it slightly sensitised. It happens to the best of us, right? So, I was a bit worried about how this exfoliator would feel on my skin. I have to say, though, it didn’t feel even remotely harsh and was actually really gentle. In fact, the brand says advises using it two or three times a week.

Once I was done, I rinsed the product away. While I haven’t seen a huge brightening effect on my dull complexion, the rough areas of my face (mainly my cheeks) did feel a lot smoother after just the first use. Plus, the formula didn’t leave my skin feeling tight or as if it had been dried out.

Now, this product is on the slightly more expensive side, but if exfoliation is a big part of your skincare routine (which it should be anyway), the mildness of this enzyme formula means you can use it regularly. I’m sure I’ll find myself dipping into the pot whenever my skin needs a break from acids, too.