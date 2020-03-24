Why scalp care is the new skin care

Name any area of exposed skin and there is a slew of beauty products targeted at it. We dutifully apply serum and SPF, and dry brush and jade-roller away at our skin (at least, when we remember to). But the newest body part in the skincare spotlight is one that may have (until now) escaped your attention: the scalp.

Lurking beneath your hair is a unique ecosystem working tirelessly to promote hair growth and regulate oil production, but when was the last time you gave your scalp a second thought beyond an absent-minded massage mid-shampoo? Modern-day issues such as increasing pollution and the rise in skin conditions like psoriasis and eczema mean our scalps are more antagonised than ever, and worthy of the same attention we give our face. In fact, Cult Beauty has seen searches for ‘scalp’ increase by 196% in the last year alone.