8.30pm: I’ll switch on the TV if I’m home alone (it makes me less scared) and bring my speakers into the bathroom with me to play whatever playlist I’m in the mood for. I try and listen to mostly podcasts while on public transport so that I have something about my commute to look forward to, and by the time I get home I want to zone out rather than listen to conversations.

I light candles and incense, and if I feel drained or like I’ve carried a lot with me all day, I’ll light a stick of palo santo or sage, crack the window, and let the smoke cleanse the space and my body. It’s an ancient spiritual ritual originating from South American communities, and I recently learned that the popularisation of both in Western wellness culture has meant that the palo santo tree and white sage bushes are being farmed unsustainably. This makes it difficult for those communities to access what’s rightfully theirs, so I’m using up what I’ve already bought – any substitute suggestions are very welcome!

Anyway. I then take my make-up off before having a bath or shower using a FaceHalo, £7 – these replace 500 make-up wipes and remove every scrap of make-up, and I think I’ll use them for the rest of my life. They’ve replaced my micellar water and cotton pads, require water only, and they’re so much better for the environment.

