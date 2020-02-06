Following the success of Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics, singer and actor Selena Gomez is the latest celebrity to launch a makeup brand. Gomez made the announcement about Rare Beauty on Wednesday (5 January) in an Instagram video.

She captioned it: “Guys, I’ve been working on this special project for two years and can officially say Rare Beauty is launching in @sephora stores in North America this summer!”