Selena Gomez Rare Beauty: we've got good news and bad news about the new range

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published
selena-gomez-bob-haircut

Selena Gomez’s makeup range is launching this year, but UK fans might have to make a trip across the pond to get their hands on it. Here’s everything we know about Rare Beauty.

Following the success of Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics, singer and actor Selena Gomez is the latest celebrity to launch a makeup brand. Gomez made the announcement about Rare Beauty on Wednesday (5 January) in an Instagram video. 

She captioned it: “Guys, I’ve been working on this special project for two years and can officially say Rare Beauty is launching in @sephora stores in North America this summer!”

Gomez added: “Follow @rarebeauty and become part of our beautiful community. Here’s a tiny sneak. There’s more to share AND I can’t wait.”

The video shows her experimenting with foundation (on that ever-so dewy skin), blushers and highlighters, and lip colours (she is known for a bold lip on the red carpet, after all).

The Rare Beauty Instagram account has already attracted over a million followers, so we can confidently say that this is going to be big. 

The message about behind the brand and collection is very clear: female empowerment.

Gomez says: “Being rare is about being comfortable in yourself. I’ve stopped trying to be perfect, I just want to be me.

“I want us to stop comparing ourselves with each other and start embracing our own uniqueness

“You’re not defined by a photo, a like or a comment. Rare Beauty isn’t about how other people see you, it’s about how you see yourself.”

Amen to that. 

Selena Gomez new bob
Selena Gomez is launching Rare Beauty in Sephora stores.

As Gomez states in the launch video, the collection will be available to buy in Sephora stores in North America later this summer. 

This is a blow for UK beauty and Gomez fans, as Sephora stopped shipping to the UK in 2018. 

Unless there are plans to expand retailers or sell online, it looks like we’ll have to factor in a trip to Sephora on the next trip to America (which, let’s be honest, is always on the itinerary anyway). 

But at least we can take away the positive messages from this celebratory new range. In of the brand’s first Instagram posts, the caption reads: “Our founder @selenagomez believes everyone is unique and rare.”     

“But today, too many people feel trapped by unrealistic expectations that are impossible to achieve. @rarebeauty is about accepting who you are – and finding the beauty in your imperfections.”

Hollie Richardson

