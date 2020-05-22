Selena Gomez shares her self-care routine, and it involves an affordable face mist

It’s a strange time, so you may be finding yourself feeling more anxious or stressed out than normal. In honour of Mental Health Awareness Week – something that is particularly important in the current pandemic – Instagram asked Selena Gomez to host an IGTV takeover on its account.

Starting off by asking viewers how they really are, Gomez says: “I think right now is more important than ever to talk about mental health which is a subject that is very personal to me.”