The brand has become one of the first major retailers to have a refillable fragrance bar in their stores stocking a wide variety of brands that weren’t available to refill before. Since their implementation, refills have always been a great avenue, just not widely available enough to make them a viable solution to the industry’s packaging problem. But, Selfridges new scheme feels like a step in the right direction.

Tom Ford’s Rose Prick, Gucci’s Flora Gorgeous Gardenia and Kilian’s Good Girl Gone Bad are among some of the perfumes available to refill. A large selection of Le Labo’s fragrances from Santal 33 to Rose 31 and Neroli 36 are just some of those you can top up too.

Experimental Perfume Club have also joined the initiative with a selection of their fragrances available, including their Jasmine and Osmanthus EDP and Amber and Iris EDP.